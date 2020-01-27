 Home / Currents / From Around the Web: More than 1,000 people attend Selena Not Afraid’s funeral in Hardin

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 27 Jan 2020

A horse drawn wagon carries the casket during the funeral of Selena Not Afraid in Hardin on Sunday.

By Larry Mayer – Billings Gazette

HARDIN, Mont. — After Selena Not Afraid’s funeral service in the Hardin High gym ended, her aunt Cheryl Horn stood along the path in Fairview Cemetery directing people to the site of her 16-year-old niece’s grave.

Selena was a student at Hardin High School. She loved horses, and had hoped to be an Indian relay rider. Her favorite horse had been named Wart. Horseback riders made up of men, women, boys and girls accompanied the horse-drawn wagon that brought her casket from the school up Vanzandt Road, a distance of almost 2 miles.

They hitched their animals to the metal cemetery fence posts.

