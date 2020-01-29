 Home / Currents / From Around the Web: Assistant basketball coach on the Rocky Boy’s reservation charged with sexual abuse of a minor

From Around the Web: Assistant basketball coach on the Rocky Boy’s reservation charged with sexual abuse of a minor

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 28 Jan 2020
Published January 28, 2020

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – An assistant basketball coach on the Rocky Boy’s Reservation has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

A release from the Department of Justice says Christopher Brown worked as an assistant basketball coach for Stonechild College and tutored and helped with coaching basketball at Rocky Boy’s middle and high schools.

