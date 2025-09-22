Flanagan Campaign Secures Unprecedented Majority of DFL House Endorsements in US Senate Bid

Details By Native News Online Staff September 22, 2025

Native Vote. The Flanagan for Senate campaign announced today that Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe) has earned endorsements from a majority of Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members currently serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives—an unprecedented milestone in a U.S. Senate race. This includes recent endorsements from State Representatives Fue Lee (Minneapolis) and Steve Elkins (Bloomington), bringing her total support to 34 House members and six State Senators.

The announcement comes on the heels of a major national endorsement from U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.), a prominent progressive voice in Congress.

“Like me, every one of these legislators heard from Minnesotans that they are sick and tired of just surviving,” Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said. “So we decided to fight back and challenge the status quo–together we’ve accomplished huge wins that will help improve the lives of Minnesotans. But we’re not done. I’m honored that these leaders trust me to carry this fight to Washington and know that I will continue to deliver for Minnesotans in the U.S. Senate.”

Flanagan's endorsements span the entire state, reflecting broad support from rural, suburban, and urban districts alike. Notably, five of her endorsers represent communities in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District—currently represented by her primary opponent, Congresswoman Angie Craig.

In addition to legislative support, Flanagan has earned backing from a wide array of high-profile leaders and organizations. These include:

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken

Attorney General Keith Ellison

Former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

State Auditor Julie Blaha

Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter

UFCW Local 663

A majority of openly queer members of the Minnesota Legislature

These endorsements further cement Flanagan’s growing momentum as a leading progressive candidate in the race to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate.

