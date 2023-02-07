Diné Woman to Join First Lady at State of the Union

Details By Native News Online Staff February 07, 2023

WASHINGTON — Lynette Bonar, an enrolled citizen of the Navajo Nation, will join First Lady Jill Biden and several other guests in the viewing box for the State of the Union Address this evening.

Bonar, a resident of Tuba City, Ariz., was a sergeant and former medic in the U.S. Army. She spent 19 years providing clinical care as a Registered Nurse and Executive at the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation, including eight years as Chief Executive Officer.

In 2019, Dr. Biden joined Bonar to celebrate the opening of the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation’s Specialty Care Center which was the first cancer center opened on a Native American reservation, bringing cancer treatment and other oncology services to the Navajo, Hopi, and San Juan Southern Paiute tribal members who previously had to travel great distances to receive care.

Other guests in the First Lady’s viewing box tonight include Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff; international rock star and activist Bono from the band U2; Paul Pelosi, the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Ambassador of Ukraine, Oksana Markarova; and approximately 20 others. Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people, according to a White House statement.

The State of the Union will be broadcast on the major television and cable networks this evening at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be live streamed on the Internet and can be viewed at WH.gov/sotu or on the White House social media channels: YouTube, Twitter, Facebook.

