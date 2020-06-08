COVID-19 Cases Surpass 6,000 on Navajo Nation; Death Toll Stands at 277
Published June 7, 2020
2,727 recoveries, 102 new cases, and three more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as Nation’s leaders caution Navajo citizens
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Numbers released by the Navajo Nation on Sunday night report the number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has surpassed 6,000 with 6,020 cases. On Sunday, 102 new cases have been added to the total. The Navajo Nation first reported it first cases of COVID-19 on March 17, 2020.
Also reported were three more deaths from COVID-19. The death toll stands at 277 as of Sunday.
The good news is of the 6,020 cases, almost half, 2,727 have recovered.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,554
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 573
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 345
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,020
- Kayenta Service Unit: 896
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,010
- Tuba City Service Unit: 487
- Winslow Service Unit: 127
* Eight residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. seven days a week. Navajo Nation Police continue to enforce the daily curfew and may issue a citation to curfew violators.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to urge all Navajo Nation residents to stay home, wash your hands, wear your protective masks in public, practice social distancing, and adhere to the daily curfew.
“In areas of the country that opened up before Memorial Day, they are now seeing spikes in new cases. Don’t be foolish and don’t let your guard up. This pandemic is far from over and if we become too relaxed then we are certain to see a second wave of the virus. I say this because I want you to be safe and I want our elders to be healthy – hold each other accountable for each other’s actions. Please remain diligent and let’s keep fighting this virus together,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Sunday evening.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began on the Navajo Nation, President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have relied on data and reports from health care experts to determine the need for public health emergency orders and restrictions to help slow and prevent the spread of the virus.
To help families on the Navajo Nation remain home as much as possible, the Nez-Lizer team has distributed food, bottled water, and other essential supplies to 13,731 families so far. More distributions are planned in the coming days.
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
