COVID-19 Cases Surpass 3,000; Death Toll Reaches 100 on Navajo Nation
Published May 11, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. On Sunday evening, the Navajo Nation reported reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and an addition of two more deaths for a total of death toll of 100. A total of 18,153 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 13,665 negative test results.
With Sunday’s report, the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,000 for a total of 3,122. Many of whom have recovered or are in the process of recovering from the virus.
“We’ve lost 100 lives to this virus and we offer our condolences to all of the families who are grieving and I want you to know that we’re working around the clock to fight COVID-19. We’re going to continue to be on the ground in our communities helping families directly with food, water, and other items to help them stay home and avoid the spread of the virus. Prayers are strong and whether we realize it or not, your prayers are working and we will get through this pandemic together,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who added that the Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
The Nez-Lizer Administration is also stepping up its efforts to ensure that items donated to the Navajo Nation reach the most in need as quickly as possible. Since the Nez-Lizer Administration began food, water, and supply distributions, approximately 4,300 families have received essential items to help them stay home and stay safe. More distribution events will take place this week to help elders and high-risk residents.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.