COVID-19 Cases Near 2,000 on Navajo Nation; 2 More Deaths Reported on Wednesday
Published April 29, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — There 104 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the Navajo Nation and a total of 62 deaths as of Wednesday.
The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service reports the total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,977.
A total of 11,404 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 8,239 negative test results.
The 1,873 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:
- Navajo County, AZ: 468
- Apache County, AZ: 450
- Coconino County, AZ: 274
- McKinley County, NM: 504
- San Juan County, NM: 202
- Cibola County, NM: 17
- San Juan County, UT: 22
- Socorro County, NM: 21
- Sandoval County, NM: 19
On Wednesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer led a team of staff and local officials as they distributed food, water, fire wood, masks, and cleaning and hygiene items to 222 families in the communities of Pueblo Pintado and Torreon, N.M. Precautions were taken as they placed the items in vehicles with no direct contact with the residents. Items were also delivered to elderly and high-risk residents who were unable to pick-up the items on their own.
“Let’s not complain, but let’s pray for one another. We’re doing our best to help as many communities as possible based off the recommendations of Community Health Representatives and other experts. With first of the month and the 57-hour weekend curfew approaching, please send only one family member to shop for groceries and please leave your children at home. We are literally in a fight to save lives, so we need everyone to do their part and hold each other accountable,” President Nez said.
The Navajo Nation will have another 57-hour weekend curfew beginning on Friday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, May 4 at 5:00 a.m., which will be enforced by the Navajo Police Department’s road checkpoints in communities across the Navajo Nation.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?