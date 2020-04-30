Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel Has Begun Reopening; Casino Set to Open Tomorrow
WORLEY, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Tribe has begun the process to reopen the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel to the public on May 1.
The casino and resort, which had a limited opening on April 27, has been closed since March 20 — five days before Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
According to the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel’s website, the casino and resort staff will introduce enhanced safety measures including physical distancing, aggressive cleaning and sanitation guidelines, and mandatory face-covering protocols to protect the health and safety of all patrons and employees.
Heather Keen, a spokesperson for the casino, said some restaurants are open with enhanced cleaning protocols and reduced seating capacity.
“Notably different than other businesses currently operating, face masks or face coverings will be required for everyone on the casino property,” Keen said.
In preparation to reopen its casino resort, the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council appointed a task force to plan for the phased reopening of the reservation and tribal entities. The task force meets regularly to review local coronavirus data and trends. The group also provides recommendations to the Tribal Council as the situation changes.
Statewide, the number confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho stood at 1,833 as of Wednesday, April 29 with the death toll of 60. Gov. Little is scheduled to release the state’s reopen plan on Thursday.
The Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel has 300 hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, lounges, and eateries. In 2019, the casino just completed a $15 million renovation of its gaming floor and Events Center.
On Monday, the Circling Raven Golf Club, an amenity of Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel announced that a women’s professional golf event scheduled for August will be canceled. The inaugural Circling Raven Championship — billed as a Symetra Tour “Road to the LPGA” event – was scheduled for Aug. 24-30. It was to be the first in a three-year partnership with the Tour, featuring a full field of competitors battling for $200,000 in prize money.
“This is the right thing to do, and we look forward to working with the LPGA in hosting the Symetra Tour’s Circling Raven Championship in 2021,” said Laura Stensgar, CEO, Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel.