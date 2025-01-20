Chicago Man Convicted in $700,000 Tribal Casino Phone Scam

Details By Tribal Business News Staff January 20, 2025

A federal jury in Kalamazoo convicted Jesus Gaytan-Garcia, 45, of Chicago on charges of interstate transportation of stolen money and theft from an Indian tribal organization in connection with a $700,000 heist from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds Casino in Hartford, Michigan.

"The cooperative efforts of the FBI and our tribal law enforcement has resulted in justice for the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians," Pokagon Band Chief of Police Mario RedLegs said in a statement.

The case began on July 30, 2023, when a caller claiming to be the tribal chairperson contacted the casino about an urgent payment need. A casino supervisory employee, following the caller's instructions, gathered $700,000 in cash and transported it to Gary, Indiana, where the money was handed over to two individuals.

Investigators later conducted a search of Gaytan-Garcia's home, where they located a bundle of cash still wrapped in a paper band which was stamped with the word "Hartford" — the location of the victimized casino — and the exact date of the theft, July 30, 2023.

"Unfortunately, instances of telephone scams at casinos are on the rise across the country, impacting both tribal and commercial gaming operations," U.S. Attorney Totten said in March 2024 after Gaytan-Garcia was arrested.

The case underscores the need for businesses, organizations, and citizens to be diligent and cautious about phone and internet scams, Totten warned. "Thanks to the persistent and dedicated investigators at the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and FBI, Mr. Gaytan-Garcia was identified as one of the perpetrators of this theft-scam and is being held accountable for this bold crime," he said.

Gaytan-Garcia's sentencing date has not yet been set by the court. Other individuals connected to the theft remain under investigation, according to a report by the Associated Press.