Charges Dismissed Against Nick Tilsen, CEO of NDN Collective, for 2020 Mt. Rushmore Protest

Details By Darren Thompson December 13, 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. — NDN Collective announced today that all charges against NDN Collective president and CEO Nick Tilsen have been dismissed by the Pennington County State Attorney’s Office. Tilsen’s charges stem from a protest organized during former President Trump’s visit to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020.

“My case held a mirror up to the so-called legal system, where prosecutors – fueled by white fragility and fear of Indigenous power – wasted years of state resources to intimidate, criminalize, and violate me,” said Nick Tilsen, president and CEO of NDN Collective in a press release. “The fact that I’ve gone from facing 17 years in prison to all charges dismissed is not a coincidence or an act of justice – it’s evidence that the charges were bogus from the start. We only won because we had effective tools and a strong network to fight them, and did not back down until we had exhausted the system that was built to exhaust us.”

Tilsen was charged with second-degree robbery and grand theft in the alternative, as well as two counts of simple assault against law enforcement officers and three other misdemeanor crimes: standing on highway with intense to impede-stop traffic, failure to vacate/ordered to leave, and disorderly conduct-unlawful assembly. Tilsen’s felony charges stem from allegedly stealing a shield from a female Air National Guardsman and assaulting her, all felonies in South Dakota.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Native News Online reported that the July 2020 demonstration led to the arrests of twenty adults and one juvenile by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. In March 2021, Pennington County offered to drop charges against all other individuals arrested for the demonstration near Mount Rushmore if Tilsen pled guilty and participated in a prison diversion program. If he completed the program, his charges would also be dropped.

The Pennington County’s diversion program is usually available to people with no or little criminal history. Participants usually must stay out of trouble for a year and complete court- mandated tasks to improve their behavior and life and the charge and arrest will be expunged from a person’s record.

“The past few years have been incredibly difficult in many ways – but feeling the support of my community and ancestors along the way has been lifegiving,” said Tilsen. “I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who took action on my behalf, prayed for me in ceremony, and supported my family through the darkest times. This victory belongs to all of you.”

After Pennington County Attorney's Office announced after it offered a diversion program to Tilsen, it made a statement that it intends to prosecute Tilsen. Tilsen has continued to lead NDN Collective throughout the legal battles created and continuously prolonged by the state of South Dakota says NDN Collective. In the past year alone, NDN Collective has opened Rapid City’s first Indigenous led school, granted $19.4 million to Indigenous people fighting for liberation across Turtle Island, began investing into sustainable housing solutions for Rapid City’s unsheltered community, sent a delegation to the United Nations Climate Change conference, and filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel for systematic racism in Rapid City.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $25 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter