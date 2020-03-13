America’s Largest Powwow Cancelled
ALBUQUERQUE — The Gathering of Nations, America’s largest powwow, was cancelled through an act by the governor of New Mexico because the venue where the annual event is held is owned by the state of New Mexico. The governor made a decision as a precautionary measure because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
On Tuesday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her office is “proactively and aggressively cancelling large public events and venues that the state has control over.”
The Miss Indian World Pageant, which is always held in conjunction with the Gathering of the Nations, is also cancelled. The current reigning Miss Indian World, Cheyenne Kippenberger (Seminole Nation) will retain the crown until April 24, 2021.
“While this was not an easy decision, the Gathering of Nations continues to pray for the health and well-being of individuals infected with COVID-19 and encourages everyone to take precautions and the necessary preventative steps to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus and other communicable diseases in our respective communities,” the Gathering of the Nations board of directors wrote in a press release issued on Thursday.
Gathering of Nations organizers say the passes, tickets, vendor fees, and other purchases already made are not refundable. However, the Gathering of Nations will issue credit vouchers redeemable within the next two Gathering of Nations powwows, and good through April 2022. Additional information will be given to those requesting credit vouchers through an email within the next week.
The date for next year’s Gathering of Nations Powwow are April 22-24, 2021.
For further information, visit www.gatheringonnations.com