8 More COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Navajo Nation – Death Toll at 285; Cases Reach 6,150
Published June 10, 2020
2,872 recoveries, 40 new cases, and eight more deaths related to COVID-19 reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and eight more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 285 as of Tuesday. Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 2,872 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.
40,600 people have been tested for COVID-19, which represents 19.7-percent of the Navajo Nation’s residents. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,150.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,604
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 578
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 348
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,039
- Kayenta Service Unit: 922
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,025
- Tuba City Service Unit: 499
- Winslow Service Unit: 127
* Eight residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
On Monday, the Nez-Lizer team distributed food, bottled water, diapers, pet food, protective face masks, and other supplies to 765 Navajo families in the communities of Crownpoint, Thoreau, and Rock Springs in New Mexico. The administration has now delivered essential items to over 15,000 families in total.
“In terms of new cases, 40 is relatively low compared to the high numbers we have seen previously. This is a good indication, but we have to stay diligent when it comes to staying home, complying with the daily curfew, wearing our masks, and other precautions. Our thoughts and prayers are with the eight families that recently lost loved ones and all of those who continue to grieve. Let’s honor their memory by staying home, holding each other accountable, and thinking of others when we have to go into public,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-6855.
_________________________________________________________________
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
_________________________________________________________________
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19