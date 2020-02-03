500 Women Attend Conference Hosted by Navajo Nation’s First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer
Published February 3, 2020
LEUPP, Ariz. — On Saturday, Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer welcomed more than 500 women to the “2020 Heart to Heart: Victorious Women – Healing of the Heart and Mind” conference at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort in Leupp, Arizona.
The two partnered with the Heart to Heart Sedona and the Victorious Life Christian Center. The inspiring conference aimed to encourage and empower women through worship, ministry, and fellowship.
“We are honored to host the Heart to Heart conference on the Navajo Nation. Today, we welcomed all women to join us to elevate our spiritual strength, enhance our leadership within our homes and communities, and to build relationships through faith, inspiration, and love,” First Lady Nez said.
“Our goal is to help women in all aspects of life, emotionally, mentally, physically, financially, and spiritually. Our time together will help each of us to share the power of our stories to restore and elevate hope and faith. Most importantly, together, we can lead in ministry with confidence and direction,” Second Lady Lizer said.
The keynote speaker, Dr. Sandy McKenzie, has provided counseling and life-coaching practice for over 17 years and published many titles and presentations. Dr. McKenzie stressed the need to live in peace, to be successful, and to have confidence in God’s healing, strength, joy, and blessing.
“God is opening this door for our future direction. We are all encouraged by our Navajo Sisters leading the group into the future, adding other Native tribes along with women in the Verde Valley and Flagstaff areas. Heart to Heart is strengthened by the diversity, but unified by Christian faith of the women involved in this dynamic ministry,” said Heart to Heart Founder Lora Snider.
“The conference highlighted the love of God and how He can heal and restore our hearts and minds. We learned that anything is possible through God,” said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.
The Office of the First Lady and Second Lady will be hosting the Heart to Heart conference for the next two years. The 2021 Heart to Heart is scheduled for February 6, 2021.