Vice President of Operations & Finance

Details

First Peoples Fund

Location: Rapid City, SD preferred - remote arrangements may be considered

Salary: $95,000 - $120,000 per year (commensurate with experience)

POSITION SUMMARY

The Vice President of Operations & Finance (VPOF) provides leadership, strategy and vision for the operations and finance functions of the organization. The VPOF embraces keeping things organized, effective and efficient and loves the details of leading a healthy structure that frees the team up to focus on program excellence and the leadership team to focus on growth, development and measurable impact. Fundamentally, the VPOF manages the day-to-day operations and finance, providing a work environment and culture that supports organizational accomplishments and individual growth. This includes conducting analysis of and improving financial policies and practices, providing leadership and guidance around the organization’s HR operations, and ensuring that organizational systems and tools effectively and efficiently support program deliverables, evaluation, advancement and communications. As part of the leadership team, the VPOF helps address a range of issues, including enhancing organizational effectiveness and integrity, providing leadership to staff, and helping to develop the strategic direction for the organization.

The ideal candidate will have an entrepreneurial spirit and experience managing all aspects of the operations of a seasoned organization. This is an outstanding opportunity for a finance executive with operational experience and a proven creative problem-solving and change management track record to join a high-growth, mission-driven organization.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor's degree (Master's or MBA preferred) in business, administration/management, or related field.

At least 6-8 years' experience in senior management positions in nonprofit and/or Native organizations or a comparable combination of education + experience.

Broad knowledge of tribal communities and cultures across the US.

Demonstrated knowledge of human resource policies and procedures.

Demonstrated knowledge of financial management, operations and strategic planning.

Proven track record of success facilitating progressive organizational change and development within a growing, hybrid organization.

Demonstrated experience in the development and management of operational and finance systems for organizations, including project management, data collection and useful reporting.

To review the full position description or to apply, please upload a cover letter + resume as one PDF document using this URL:

https://firstpeoplesfund.applytojob.com/apply/dUzTNPHsEs/Vice-President-Operations-Finance