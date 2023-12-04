- Details
Announcement
Position Closes December 31, 2023
Vice President
Indian Land Tenure Foundation
The Indian Land Tenure Foundation located in Little Canada, Minnesota is seeking a highly-skilled and motivated individual, with experience in Indian land management and/or law to join a growing team of professional staff. As vice president, you will share management and oversight of program staff, demonstrating a commitment to excellence and the Foundation’s mission to recover land to Indian and Native ownership. Performance success in this position will be a continual progress toward the understanding of Indian Country and Native Alaska and providing team leadership to program staff.
Vice President Duties and Responsibilities
- Be an active learner about Indian land topics
- Support the President in carrying out all aspects of the Foundation’s management • Participate in the hiring and training of new team members
- Coordinate with various teams and stakeholders as required
- Oversee all program team operations, ensuring projects are completed on time and on budget • Be responsible for the overall successful operation of the team
- Manage a diverse, multi-disciplined team of professionals
- Set clear goals and objectives for the team
- Report directly to the President
- Delegate responsibilities to subordinates and provide guidance and direction • Evaluate subordinates, providing constructive feedback
- Contribute to the maximization of efficiency and productivity of ILTF
Vice President Requirements and Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in any related field; Advanced degree in related field is a plus • 5 to 7 years of significant experience and management in Indian land
- Demonstrated progression in leadership or management of non-profit experience is preferred • Some familiarity with investment of endowment funds
- Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal
- Team-player mindset and willingness to collaborate
- Willing to take responsibility and act independently when necessary
Position Location: Little Canada, MN (non-negotiable)
Compensation Range: DOE plus exceptional benefits
References will be required
To apply, send a cover letter regarding your interest in this position, resume or vitae, and salary requirements to:
Indian Land Tenure Foundation
Attn: VP Search
151 East County Road B-2
Little Canada, MN 55117-1523
OR Email to:
Nicole Olson - [email protected]
