Ute Indian Housing Authority Development & Modernization Director

UIHA is seeking qualified individuals to fill the vacant position of the Development and Modernization Director. All candidates must possess a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Construction Management or a closely related field is preferred. An advanced degree in the either Construction related profession discipline is also highly desirable. Additionally, candidates must have at least ten (10) to fifteen (15) years of work related experience in the construction profession.
The primary responsibilities of the Development and Modernization Director are to plan, direct, coordinate, and budgets for the IHBG and ICDBG rehabilitation activities as well planning for any new construction activities. The Director is an active participant in the conceptual development of all modernization and development projects as well as overseeing procurement and contract administration for all projects that are undertaken.
To apply, please go to http://www.utetribe.com/ or call 435-725-4009.
Announcement
Position: Development and Modernization Director
Department: Ute Indian Housing Authority
Salary: $70,720
Classification: Full time
Overview:
Qualifications:
Duties and
Responsibilities:
Schedule the project in logical steps and plan time required to meet deadlines.
Develop and implement quality control programs for all projects.
Prepare and submit budget estimates and progress and cost tracking reports.
Confer with supervisory personnel, owners, contractors, and design professionals to discuss and resolve matters such as work procedures, complaints, and construction problems.
Prepare IFB/RFQ/RFPs as required for each project.
Prepare contract documents and negotiate revisions, changes and additions to contractual agreements with architects, consultants, clients, suppliers and subcontractors.
Investigate damage, accidents, or delays at project work sites, to ensure that proper procedures are being carried out.
Interpret and explains plans and contract terms to administrative staff, workers, and clients, representing the owner or developer.
Take actions to deal with the results of delays, bad weather, or emergencies at construction site.
Inspect and review projects to monitor compliance with building safety codes, and other regulations.
Study job specifications to determine appropriate construction methods.
Evaluate construction methods and determine cost-effectiveness of plans, using computers.
Occasionally may requisition supplies and materials to complete construction projects.
Select, contract, and oversee workers who complete specific pieces of project, such as painting or plumbing.
Direct and supervise Maintenance department.
Obtain all necessary permits and licenses.
Travel to attend job related training or seminars that will assist the IHBG/ICDBG program.
Knowledge, Skills,
and Abilities:
Knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principals involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings, and models.
Knowledge of business and management principals involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, human resources modeling, leadership technique, production methods, and coordination of people and resources.
Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.
Knowledge of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair and maintenance that are necessary to perform the work as required for project completion.
Knowledge and use of Imperial and Metric Measurements.
Must be able to communicate effectively, either orally or written.
Ability to follow formal and informal directions from superiors.
Strong organization skills.
Ability to work within time lines and deal with unexpected situations effectively.
Ability to work with other employees with the goal of completing a given task.
Ability to professionally interact with general public, especially tenants of the Housing Authority Program.
Ability to apply general rules to problems and develop solutions.
Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions and approaches to problems.
Has strong time management skills and able to manage more than one project at a time.
Has the ability to teach others how to improve their work knowledge or learn a new skill.
Determines how to best budget program funds and accounts for expenditures.
Monitoring/Assessing performance of Contractors and recommends ways to make improvements or take corrective action.
Requirements:
Must possess Valid Utah State Driver’s License
Submit a driving record from DMV with application
Obtain and Maintain a Tribal Driver’s License
Subjected to random Drug Testing
Upon successful hire, will be required to fulfill a criminal history background check
