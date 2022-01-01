Ute Indian Housing Authority Development & Modernization Director

The Director’s primary responsibilities are to plan, direct, coordinate, and budgets for the IHBG and ICDBG rehabilitation activities as well planning for any new construction activities. The Director is an active participant in the conceptual development of all modernization and development projects as well as overseeing procurement and contract administration for all projects that are undertaken.

Must possess a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Construction Management or a closely related field is preferred. An advanced degree in the either Construction related profession discipline is also highly desirable. Must have at least ten (10) to fifteen (15) years of work related experience in the construction profession.

Travel to attend job related training or seminars that will assist the IHBG/ICDBG program.

Obtain all necessary permits and licenses.

Select, contract, and oversee workers who complete specific pieces of project, such as painting or plumbing.

Occasionally may requisition supplies and materials to complete construction projects.

Evaluate construction methods and determine cost-effectiveness of plans, using computers.

Study job specifications to determine appropriate construction methods.

Inspect and review projects to monitor compliance with building safety codes, and other regulations.

Take actions to deal with the results of delays, bad weather, or emergencies at construction site.

Interpret and explains plans and contract terms to administrative staff, workers, and clients, representing the owner or developer.

Investigate damage, accidents, or delays at project work sites, to ensure that proper procedures are being carried out.

Prepare contract documents and negotiate revisions, changes and additions to contractual agreements with architects, consultants, clients, suppliers and subcontractors.

Prepare IFB/RFQ/RFPs as required for each project.

Confer with supervisory personnel, owners, contractors, and design professionals to discuss and resolve matters such as work procedures, complaints, and construction problems.

Prepare and submit budget estimates and progress and cost tracking reports.

Develop and implement quality control programs for all projects.

Schedule the project in logical steps and plan time required to meet deadlines.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities: