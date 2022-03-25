UIHA Request for Proposals Legal Services

Details

The Ute Indian Housing Authority (UIHA), Fort Duchesne, Utah intends to identify and select interested attorneys or law firms that provide legal Services specifically for Indian Housing Authorities or Tribally Designated Housing Entities as defined in the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996 (NAHASDA). The range of legal issues for which UIHA requires advice and services are rental and homebuyer agreement enforcement, eviction proceedings, contract review and enforcement, real estate business transactions, interpretation of HUD rules and regulations, personnel action review, and general management issues that may from time to time require legal review. The successful firm will be offered a 1 year service contract with a cost limit to be determined by UIHA. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is not an Invitation for Bid but a written proposal addressing the services listed. The RFP shall contain a brief description of strengths in relation to how they can best serve UIHA in the range of legal issues as described above.

Interested attorneys or law firms shall submit proposals which includes professional licenses or certifications, description of services to be provided with identification of the individual(s) in the firm who will have primary responsibility for providing services to UIHA, three clients to serve as references, a history on working with Indian Housing Authorities or Native American Tribes, fee structure which includes hourly fee and types of expenses that are to be charged, and any contract history with UIHA. This RFP is being advertised as an open procurement with Indian Preference. Firms claiming Indian Preference must submit proof of enrollment with an Indian tribe and proof of at least 51% Indian ownership of their firm.

Each proposal will be rated using a point system that is applied to the information provided by the offer or that addresses the needs of the housing authority.

Past experience with Indian Housing Authorities or Native Am. Tribes 15 points

Professional licenses/certifications 15 points

Fee structure & expenses 15 points

Indian Preference 15 points

Contract history/performance 15 points

References 15 points

Total Points 90 points

The firm with the highest overall rating (point score) will be selected.

All questions may be directed to the office of the UIHA Executive Director at 435-722-4656.

All sealed proposals are due no later than March 25, 2022 at the close of business which is 12:00 pm (MST). The proposals must be sealed and marked “Do Not Open Proposal Enclosed” on the outside. Faxed proposals will not be accepted. Proposals are to be mailed or delivered to the following address:

For Mailing:

Ute Indian Housing Authority

P.O. Box 250

Fort Duchesne, Utah 84026

or

For Delivering:

Ute Indian Housing Authority

7700 East 800 South

Ft. Duchesne, Utah 84026