Tribal Care Coordinators and Tribal Health Resilience Specialist (3 positions) – CareOregon

Do you have a passion to promote, build and sustain Tribal public health? CareOregon is hiring a Tribal Behavioral Health Care Coordinator, Tribal Registered Nurse Care Coordination and Tribal Health Resilience Specialist to serve American Indian and Alaska Native OHP members in Oregon. These positions will collaborate with Tribal health leaders and support the development and implementation of groundbreaking Indian Managed Care Entity work in partnership with the Native American Rehabilitation Association (NARA) NW. To apply visit www.careoregon.org/careers and search NARA IMCE. CareOregon is among the top-rated nonprofits in Oregon, noted especially for our work/life flexibility. We offer competitive salaries and generous benefits.

Tribal Behavioral Health Care Coordinator (NARA IMCE)

Education and/or Experience Required:

Master’s degree in social work, counseling or other behavioral health field, and three (3) years of experience in mental health and/or drug and alcohol treatment for the population being served, required.

Tribal Health Resilience Specialist (NARA IMCE)

Education and/or Experience Required:

Current unrestricted Oregon RN license required.

Tribal Registered Nurse - Care Coordination (NARA IMCE)

Education and/or Experience Required:

Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology, Social Work, Marriage and Family Counseling, or related clinical field, 2 years’ experience in behavioral health, care management, and care coordination and/or social services, and valid driver’s license and access to an insured vehicle, required.