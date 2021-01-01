Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian Museum Director

POSITION SUMMARY

The Director of the National Museum of the American Indian is responsible for promoting, sustaining and further developing a more informed understanding of Native peoples using a “One NMAI” approach linking all three facilities and following the guiding philosophy of being a place where the voices of the Indigenous Peoples of the Americas are primary in the interpretation of Native histories and cultures. The Director must understand and promote the Museum’s role, through exhibits, education, scholarship, publications, convenings and online platforms, in affirming the centrality of Indigenous Peoples and cultures in shaping our past, present and future.

The Director of the National Museum of the American Indian will lead and inspire the Museum’s dedicated staff, steward and improve the Museum’s financial health, oversee day‐to‐day management, maintain the Museum’s relationships with the Tribal Nations, provide strategic direction for the organization, and be a leading voice on Native American cultural affairs. The Director will supervise and manage a senior leadership team of Associate Directors responsible for the detailed management of the Museum’s Assets and Operations, Scholarship and Research, Learning and Programs, Advancement and Administration. The Director will also be supported by an experienced and dedicated Deputy Director. The Director will play a crucial role in fundraising, and work in close collaboration with the Museum’s Board of Trustees and committed donor community. The Director represents the NMAI in Smithsonian leadership forums and engages with the leaders of other Smithsonian museums and research units and administrative offices on matters of common concern.