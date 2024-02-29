- Details
TEXOMA TRIBAL JEWELRY
Hand crafted, native style jewelry, designed featuring turquoise, agate, rare gems, silver, leather, wood, bone and horn beads with a modern twist. Quality, style, affordability. Made by native Oklahomans in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Prices range from $19.95 to $99.95 with FREE SHIPPING in the 48 states of the USA !!! Custom jewelry can be made upon request using our inventory of products. CONTACT US: texomatribal.com or [email protected]. We sell direct to you, or through JADE TREASURES and JADE ON MAIN in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
All CROSS PENDANT NECKLACES 10% OFF THROUGH MARCH 31 (EASTER SUNDAY)
Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News.
We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you.