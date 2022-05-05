SW Montana Community Conservation Specialist

- Details
The Wilderness Society seeks a Southwest Montana Community Conservation Specialist who will be a core member of our Greater Yellowstone-High Divide landscape team, focused on landscape conservation in the Montana part of this landscape.
This position plays a critical role in working with community partners within the GYE-HD landscape, including Indigenous communities, to develop and implement conservation solutions addressing the climate and biodiversity crises and ensuring everyone benefits equitably from nature. Please complete the application for the position through our online portal at https://www.wilderness.org/careers-internships Deadline is May 5, 2022.
