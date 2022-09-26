Sr. HR Generalist - Employee Relations & Training

Details

Sr. HR Generalist - Employee Relations & Training

Closes: September 26, 2022 @ 8:59 p.m. PST

Department: Human Resources

Reports To: Executive Director of HR

Hours: 40 Hours/Week – Full Time

Salary: Based on Salary Matrix + Benefits*

*Salaries are market competitive. For accurate salary information, call (253) 573-7863 or email [email protected].

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians provides a generous benefits package that includes employer paid medical, dental, vision, life insurance, a retirement/401(k) plan with profit sharing, paid holidays, and paid time off including birthday leave.

To Apply: https://us62e2.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/ptoiad/Posting/View/1351. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on ‘Apply now.’ You will be directed through an account setup and application process. After submitting your application, you should receive an email confirmation. If you do not receive confirmation, please contact Human Resources at (253) 573-7863 or by email at [email protected].

Position Summary:

Under the general direction of the Executive Director, administers human resources policies relating to all phases of human resources activity, with particular emphasis on employee relations and training, by performing the following duties in accordance with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians policies and procedures. Actively participates as part of the Human Resources leadership team.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Advises supervisors/management in appropriate resolution of employee and employment-related problems and concerns, such as interpersonal or inter-departmental disputes, discipline, misconduct, employee complaints and grievances. Provides guidance to Directors/Program Managers and processes mandatory referrals to Employee Assistance Program (“EAP”). Assists Directors/Program Managers with policies and procedures specific to their department/program. Coordinates with the Sr. Generalist, Training to regularly counsel employees and Directors/Program Managers regarding personal job performance, team job performance and interdepartmental issues. Researches and sources outside experts to assist with team- building and other organizational development interventions as needed. Ensures accurate record-keeping and preparation of statistical reports related to employment actions, including terminations, disciplinary actions, grievances, complaints, investigations, etc. Listens to complaints and reports of misconduct or other situations, conducts appropriate investigations timely, documents investigations, and responds to appropriate parties; may prepare detailed reports, may make reports to Directors/Program Managers or Administration; maintains files of all investigation documents and reports. Receives and processes all formal employee grievances; creates and maintains all grievance files and documents; ensures Grievance Policy in the PTOI Personnel Manual is followed; schedules and facilitates grievance meetings, moderates grievance hearings. Oversees grievance process, facilitates intake and coordination of grievance hearings. Promotes positive employee relations by assisting all Administration staff in resolving personnel and related issues, including assisting Supervisors with appropriate documentation of disciplinary or other resolution Provides assistance to all levels of employees on how to resolve conflicts and ensure compliance with applicable policies, procedures and regulations. Works with both employees and supervisors/managers to identify causes of problems and find methods of resolution. Assists with proper documentation. Conducts internal investigations as requested. Represents Human Resources Department at investigations and personnel-related hearings. Makes suggestions regarding development of personnel policies and procedures to Executive Director. Manages the unemployment process, including responding to information requests from ESD, managing payments and representing the Human Resources Department at unemployment hearings as necessary. Works closely with other Human Resources staff on Family and Medical Leave and Workers’ Compensation matters as they relate to employee engagement and attendance. Regularly updates Executive Director on employee relations matters in process, including complaints, grievances. In coordination with the Sr. Generalist – Training, identifies training needs and coordinates on the development of trainings needed by Tribal Administration. Also conducts trainings. Implements training programs, including by overseeing scheduling and notification to employees of training opportunities by email, flyers and posters. When necessary, performs before and after evaluation to assure learning has taken place and is seen as beneficial to the employee. Acts as a backup to the Sr. Generalist – Training on providing regular trainings such as, new hire orientation, management training, sexual harassment, etc. Responds to inquiries regarding policies, procedures, and programs. Works closely with other members of the Human Resources Team to coordinate effective efforts when working with other departments/programs or employees. Maintains confidentiality. Performs other duties as assigned.

Education and/or Experience

Related Bachelor’s degree and eight (8) years related Human Resources experience, including five (5) years handling employee relations issues. An appropriate combination of education and experience may be substituted.

Must demonstrate the ability to perform workplace investigations and management a grievance process.

Experience working in a Tribal environment preferred.

Knowledge and experience with fair employment practices, Federal human resources regulations and laws, compensation and employee benefit administration.

Position requires advance office skills including word processing, spreadsheets and Human Resource Information System processing (preferably DayForce).

Licenses or Certificates

Professional HR Certificate required (SPHR, SHRM-SCP or SHRM-CP, PHR), or must be able to obtain within one year of hire. Master’s Degree in Human Resources or related field may suffice.

Other Requirements

Must have and maintain a valid and unrestricted Washington State driver’s license and proof of automobile insurance. The driver’s license must not contain any restrictions that would otherwise prevent an employee from operating a GSA vehicle or complying with the Tribe’s Vehicle Use Policy.

Develops and maintains ethical and professional relationships with key vendors in an effort to obtain added value for the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

Contributes to a favorable public image of the Tribe by establishing and maintaining relationships and participation in the community (civic, industry, and professional).

May be required to successfully pass a background check prior to and periodically throughout employment.

Position may be stressful at times due to the sensitive and/or confidential issues being addressed.

Indian Preference Employer as Required by Law

Puyallup Tribe of Indians

3009 East Portland Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98404

ph: (253) 573-7863

f: (253) 573-7963