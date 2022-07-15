Social Media Specialist

Details

Grand Valley State University’s Office of University Communications is looking for a Social Media Specialist. The successful candidate will be a creative, strong writer who understands the mission of Grand Valley and the strategies involved in all social media platforms.

The Social Media Specialist will be responsible for leading the university’s social media strategy and developing engaging social media content on various platforms to support the university and senior leadership and increase engagement and followers. The successful candidate will create and implement engaging content on social media platforms, working with video, photography and graphics. Coordinating with university departments on social media strategy while educating staff members on their roles as administrators of departmental accounts is also necessary. Additional responsibilities include generating story ideas and covering assigned areas of the university through news releases and internal and external publications.

Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree with at least three years professional experience setting strategy and implementing an organization’s social media efforts. A proven track record of audience and engagement growth, and successful social media campaign management is necessary. The ability to write creatively on a variety of topics is required along with the ability to meet tight deadlines. Strong interpersonal skills and a desire to work with our already established team is essential. Social media experience in higher education is preferred.

Salary range for this full-time position is commensurate with experience and includes excellent benefits. Application deadline is July 31, 2022.

Apply online at jobs.gvsu.edu and select "Apply now". Please include a cover letter, resume and an example of a previous social media plan, posts and results. The online application will allow you to attach these documents electronically. On the application, you will be required to provide names, phone numbers, and e-mail addresses for three professional references. Applicants selected for interviews will be required to submit official transcripts prior to the interview. If you have questions or need assistance, call Human Resources at 616-331-2215.

Grand Valley State University is an EOE which includes protected veterans and individuals with disabilities.