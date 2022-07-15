- Details
Grand Valley State University’s Office of University Communications is looking for a Social Media Specialist. The successful candidate will be a creative, strong writer who understands the mission of Grand Valley and the strategies involved in all social media platforms.
The Social Media Specialist will be responsible for leading the university’s social media strategy and developing engaging social media content on various platforms to support the university and senior leadership and increase engagement and followers. The successful candidate will create and implement engaging content on social media platforms, working with video, photography and graphics. Coordinating with university departments on social media strategy while educating staff members on their roles as administrators of departmental accounts is also necessary. Additional responsibilities include generating story ideas and covering assigned areas of the university through news releases and internal and external publications.
Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree with at least three years professional experience setting strategy and implementing an organization’s social media efforts. A proven track record of audience and engagement growth, and successful social media campaign management is necessary. The ability to write creatively on a variety of topics is required along with the ability to meet tight deadlines. Strong interpersonal skills and a desire to work with our already established team is essential. Social media experience in higher education is preferred.
Salary range for this full-time position is commensurate with experience and includes excellent benefits. Application deadline is July 31, 2022.
Apply online at jobs.gvsu.edu and select "Apply now". Please include a cover letter, resume and an example of a previous social media plan, posts and results. The online application will allow you to attach these documents electronically. On the application, you will be required to provide names, phone numbers, and e-mail addresses for three professional references. Applicants selected for interviews will be required to submit official transcripts prior to the interview. If you have questions or need assistance, call Human Resources at 616-331-2215.
Grand Valley State University is an EOE which includes protected veterans and individuals with disabilities.
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.