Seeking Senior Contracts Manager - Remote OK

Transact is the leader in innovative payment, mobile credential, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Our mission is to create compelling technology that uniquely simplifies campus operations and makes a meaningful difference in students’ lives. With a highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem, we partner with over 1,750 higher education institutions to simplify the student experience across the full spectrum of student life.

To learn more about our products, please visit our website located here:

Transact | One Connected Experience (transactcampus.com)

Title: Senior Contracts Manager – Vendor/Partner Contracts & Licensing

Location: Remote within the US.

General Function: We are looking for a bright, energetic professional with an interest in the preparation and negotiation of vendor and partnership agreements, in addition to assisting with RFP responses and customer agreements as requested. This includes working closely with technical services staff, product development, product management, procurement, and Legal team members on contract matters, drafting and negotiating contracts, and helping fulfill and maintain certain filings, registrations, and licenses.

Key Responsibilities: Primary responsibilities include the drafting and negotiating of license and service agreements and ensuring compliance of legal terms and conditions by the Company and its vendors, partners, and customers. They will play an integral role in the success of the internal/external constituents and teams. Specifically, they will be responsible for:

Drafting and negotiating of software license agreements, professional services agreements, contract addenda and reseller and partner agreements.

Reviewing RFPs, RFIs, and RFQs, offering appropriate alternatives to contract terms and conditions.

Managing compliance with various licensing requirements, including state-level qualifications to do business.

Review and resolve issues impacting company compliance and ensuring satisfaction of legal requirements of Company’s objectives.

Advising management of contractual rights and obligations and provide clarification of contract terms and conditions.

Interpret contract policies, operating practices, and performance standards within the Contracts Team.

Such other duties as may be assigned from time-to-time.

Must Have Experience:

Negotiating contracts via Teams, phone, and email.

Organizing and leading meetings.

Using and navigating CRM database systems such as Salesforce or D365.

Reviewing and interpreting software license agreements.

Working well in a “team” environment.

Managing multiple tasks with ease and professionalism.

And desire to succeed in a customer service-oriented environment

Being proactive and prioritizing work under tight deadlines in a service oriented and aggressive sales driven environment. Speed and accuracy are essential requirements for this position.

With being effective through written and verbal communication skills.

Being well organized.

5+ years or more of experience in software, SaaS, and services vendor or partner contract management / negotiation in a high-tech organization.

Preferred Experience:

Demonstrated negotiation skills.

Higher Ed, Public Sector, or Fintech contracts experience a plus.

Familiarity with software and hardware corporate revenue recognition issues, legal concepts regarding software contracts and licensing such as limitations of liability, indemnification, warranties, etc.

Familiarity with managing state-level Secretary of State filings and / or interpreting licensing requirements.

Apply at:

https://www.linkedin.com/careersite/transact/jobs/3335338205

For more information on other job opportunities and our amazing culture, check us out HERE.