RFP - Impact Measurement Consultant

- Details
Request for Proposals
Mountain|Plains Community Development Corporation
M|P – CDC is looking for a consultant to provide impact measurement services including developing a
logic model, developing data collection tools and procedures, planning and implementing salesforce
builds, and providing technical assistance to all nine members of the Mountain|Plains Regional Native
CDFI Coalition. The consultant must have prior relationships with all nine members of the Coalition, must
have at least 3 full-time Salesforce Admin Certified staff, be a Formstack certified partner, and have
extensive knowledge of Indian Country and Native CDFIs with evidence of at least seven years of prior
work.
Participating Members:
1. Wind River Development Fund
2. Four Bands Community Fund
3. Akiptan CDFI
4. NACDC – Financial Services
5. Native American Development Corporation
6. Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation
7. People’s Partner for Community Development
8. Black Hills Community Loan Fund
9. Montana Native Growth Fund
Scope of Work
1. Fully develop an impact measurement program and logic model to address the data collection
and reporting needs of the Coalition.
2. Work with each Coalition member to plan and build a custom salesforce instance (with
applicable integrations) to meet their individual and Coalition level reporting needs. Each build
must include standard operating procedures and onboarding training to all CDFI staff.
3. Provide continual technical assistance and salesforce administrative support to the Coalition
members for the first year after implementation of the salesforce databases.
Interested consultants should submit a proposal to [email protected] by June 9th, 2023.
