RFP - Impact Measurement Consultant

Request for Proposals

Mountain|Plains Community Development Corporation

M|P – CDC is looking for a consultant to provide impact measurement services including developing a

logic model, developing data collection tools and procedures, planning and implementing salesforce

builds, and providing technical assistance to all nine members of the Mountain|Plains Regional Native

CDFI Coalition. The consultant must have prior relationships with all nine members of the Coalition, must

have at least 3 full-time Salesforce Admin Certified staff, be a Formstack certified partner, and have

extensive knowledge of Indian Country and Native CDFIs with evidence of at least seven years of prior

work.



Participating Members:

1. Wind River Development Fund

2. Four Bands Community Fund

3. Akiptan CDFI

4. NACDC – Financial Services

5. Native American Development Corporation

6. Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation

7. People’s Partner for Community Development

8. Black Hills Community Loan Fund

9. Montana Native Growth Fund



Scope of Work

1. Fully develop an impact measurement program and logic model to address the data collection

and reporting needs of the Coalition.

2. Work with each Coalition member to plan and build a custom salesforce instance (with

applicable integrations) to meet their individual and Coalition level reporting needs. Each build

must include standard operating procedures and onboarding training to all CDFI staff.

3. Provide continual technical assistance and salesforce administrative support to the Coalition

members for the first year after implementation of the salesforce databases.

Interested consultants should submit a proposal to [email protected] by June 9th, 2023.