Registered Nurse - Disease intervention specialist - Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

Collect and review client and community information using various investigation procedures including interviewing of clients and contacts; review of data sources; and review of other relevant morbidity reports. Assess and prioritize intervention activities based on client needs and program priorities. Maintain field supplies needed to accomplish field work. Utilize situational awareness to ensure safety in the field. Comply with other field safety procedures. Conduct investigations using various investigation methodologies (e.g., field investigations, available record search and electronic tools, electronic health and medical records, site assessments). Document intervention activities in a timely and accurate manner. Maintain confidentiality of client and protected health information. Maintains compliance with HIPAA requirements. Verify the client’s identity during client encounters or prior to disclosing confidential information to other providers. Notify and educate clients concerning test results, disease exposure, environmental risk, and other relevant health information (e.g., treatment, isolation, etc.). Conduct comprehensive interviews and re-interviews employing effective communication skills to elicit contacts that may have been exposed to an infectious disease. Ensure and promote a confidential and comfortable environment for client communications. Inform clients of the importance of seeking care and refer them to the appropriate community, medical, or other resources. Gather information on an environmental risk history, risk reduction plan, third parties at risk, or venues where the client or others may have been exposed to diseases. Identify client barriers to needed interventions when conducting partner/contact notification, and/or coordinate solutions to those barriers. Support surveillance activities by reviewing information from surveillance systems, management systems, and/or community surveillance information. Conduct data entry of client interviews and investigation activities to identify emerging issues with client population. Collaborate with service providers to ensure entry into care and continuity of care based on individual client needs. Provide health education presentation on information pertinent to the programs and services in which DIS work. Serve as a local resource for public health information or recommendations to the community and providers. Conduct and contribute to provider and laboratory education, health department improvement activities, and other means to improve the quality of care. Verify that clients received testing, adequate treatment, and follow-up services as appropriate for their specific diagnosis. Provide clinic testing and treatment follow-up services based on recommendations for their specific diagnosis, based on state/local protocols and CDC recommendations or guidelines. Support public health efforts to assure patients maintain isolation and/or quarantine, including legal orders if required. Identify and respond appropriately to unsafe situations in the field. Participate in event based and targeted testing, screening, or outreach. Administer, and/or deliver testing, test results, and/or treatment to clients. Collect or transport patient specimens as appropriate. Serve public health legal orders when issued by a state or local health officer as appropriate for the jurisdiction. Provide or facilitate transportation to the clients’ clinic appointments, as appropriate. Review available case information and conduct case analysis to determine case priority level, disease staging classification, additional steps for intervention, and/or to determine if expansion of the investigation is warranted. Determine disease intervention time frames, procedures, and objectives based on specific diagnosis. Recognize or address gaps in information elicited and conduct client interviews to collect necessary information. Utilize data as a resource when conducting investigations. Participate in preparedness training. Support health emergencies and outbreak response initiatives by participating in interventions and active data collection. Coordinate with government agencies, community organizations, and health officials. Emergency response availability based on jurisdictional expectations may require occasional evening hours. As an employee of the Bois Forte Reservation, will follow the Bois Forte Procurement Policy and any other applicable procurement requirements when obtaining goods and/or services for the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa.