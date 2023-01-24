Registered Nurse - Disease intervention specialist - Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

- Details
Registered Nurse - Disease Intervention Specialist
Position Description
|
PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS
|
In performance of their respective tasks and duties all employees of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa are expected to conform to the following:
|
POSITION PURPOSE
|
A Disease Intervention Specialist (DIS) is a registered nurse public health professional with applied expertise in client centered interviews; collection of enhanced surveillance and community assessment data; partner services to include contact tracing; field investigation and other field-based activities, including specimen collection, directly observed therapy, community outreach; collaboration with medical providers, and navigation of health care systems to ensure patient evaluation and treatment. Relevant program areas can include TB, HIV, STD/STI, and other communicable disease, outbreak investigation and emergency preparedness and response. The position requires some travel and the use of a personal vehicle. Must be insurable. Background and suitability apply.
|
ESSENTIAL DUTIES, FUNCTIONS, & RESPONSIBILITIES
|
|
MINIMUM MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS
|
Experience:
|
Two years of applicable community experience in counseling or health outreach.
|
Education:
|
Registered Nurse with Associates degree, Bachelor’s degree or higher in Nursing from a credited college or university.
|
License/Certification:
|
|
Mandatory Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other Qualifications:
|
|
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
|
|WORK ENVIRONMENT
|Mental demands:
|There are a number of deadlines associated with this position. The employee must be able to handle frequent interruptions and must also multi-task and interact with a wider variety of people on various and, at times, complicated issues.
|
TRIBAL AND INDIAN PREFERENCE
|
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has implemented a Tribal and Indian Preference in Employment Policy. Pursuant to this Policy, applicants who possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities required by this position, and who are enrolled members of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Tribe will be given primary preference in hiring and employment for this position. Members of other federally recognized Indian tribes will be given secondary preference for hiring and employment after providing proof of tribal membership. Tribal and Indian preference is integrated into the interview and scoring process for candidates for job positions. .
|
OTHER
|Confidentiality:
|All employees must uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent. This position may have access to sensitive information and a breach of these principles will be grounds for immediate termination.
|Background Investigation:
|This position may be subject to a criminal history background check, a suitability background check and/or a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) check. In addition, some positions are subject to a 101-630 background check in an effort to ensure compliance with Public Law 101-630 “Indian Child Protection and Family Violence Prevention Act.” Candidates must be able to successfully pass all required background checks to qualify for this position.
|Drug Screening:
|
All applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening prior to beginning employment and will be subject to random drug testing.
|Vaccine Requirement:
|
The Bois Forte RTC adopted the COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement (Resolution No. 61-2022) which provides that COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees of the Bois Forte Tribal Government and Band-owned businesses. That Requirement also applies to newly hired employees who must by their first date of employment either (1) present proof of receiving all COVID-19 vaccinations for which they are eligible under CDC guidance or (2) be approved for a medical or religious exemption from the Vaccine Requirement. If the employee only presents proof of the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine by the first date of employment, the employee must further present proof of a second dose within 30 days of the date of the employee’s first dose and proof of a booster vaccination within one month of eligibility. If the employee only presents proof of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccination or both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination by the first date of employment, the employee must further present proof of a booster vaccination within one month of eligibility.
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW), the attacks on tribal sovereignty at the Supreme Court and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Please consider a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10 to help fund us throughout the year. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.