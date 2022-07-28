PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR

Details

Position Description

Opens: July 29, 2022

Closes: August 29, 2022

Department: Public Works Reports to (title): Executive Director Job Code: EX-17 Job Location: Bois Forte Public Works

Nett Lake and Vermilion, MN Pay Range: Min: $59,362.55 ($28.54)

Mid: $79,150.06 ($38.053)

Max: $98,937.58 ($47.566) Supervises: Roads Forman, Water/Wastewater

Supervisor, Solid Waste, Administrative

Assistant, Transportation Manager. Hours/week: 40 Classification: Exempt Type of Position: Full-Time Effective Date: 07/28/2022 Revised Date: 07/28/2022

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

In performance of their respective tasks and duties all employees of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa are expected to conform to the

following:

• Uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent.

• Adhere to all professional and ethical behavior standards of the tribal government (may also be referred to as “Band”).

• Interact in an honest, trustworthy, and respectful manner with employees, community, visitors, and vendors.

• Comply with Bois Forte Band of Chippewa policies and procedures.

• Maintain a current insurable driver’s license.

• Display respect and understanding of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa traditions and values.



POSITION PURPOSE

The Public Works Director accomplishes the Public Works department’s strategic objectives by planning, organizing, and

supervising all functions required to operate and maintain program activities and services. Oversees, leads, and directs all

aspects of Construction, Engineering, Facilities, Fleet Management, General Maintenance, Roads and Range, and Water and

Sewer, so that services are provided effectively and efficiently. Maintains confidentiality of all privileged information.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES, FUNCTIONS, & RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Drafts Public Works Policy for submission to the Executive Director.

2. Develops and implements a strategic plan to maintain capacity to deliver effective and efficient Public Works services to

Bois Forte. Develops plans for short-, mid-, and long-term resources and scheduling requirements to meet objectives.

3. Directs the establishment, implementation, and communication of goals, objectives, policies, and procedures in

accordance with strategic plan and applicable laws, regulations, ordinances, and regulatory agencies.

4. Contributes to departmental effectiveness by identifying short-term and long-range issues and goals that must be

addressed; providing information and commentary pertinent to deliberations; recommending options and courses of

actions; implementing directives.

5. Achieves financial objectives by assisting in preparing the annual budget, inclusive of operational plans and objectives;

recommends staffing and expenditures.

6. Manage and administer the Bureau of Indian Affairs road construction contract including all functions: planning,

archeological, environmental, survey, design, right of way construction, and construction monitoring.

7. Prepares and solicits construction contract bid announcements.

8. Prepares and presents reports on the status, activities, and plans for current and future operations.

9. Develops issue and discussion papers on public works situations for policy development purposes.

10. Prepares comments and responses on proposed federal policies and procedures related to public works concerns

affecting Bois Forte.

11. Provides inspection and monitoring of contracted construction activity.

12. Supervises permanent and part-time Road Department personnel including assignment of work and evaluation of their

performance.

13. Prepares and maintains the RTC adopted road transportation improvement plan, including the submission of a three-

year control schedule as required by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

14. Ensures that all road inventory data is accurate and submitted to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

15. Maintains a positive working relationship with federal, state, and local funding agency officials associated with the

implementation of the road program.

16. Identifies and pursues additional funding that will enhance Reservation Road infrastructure.

17. Prepares and submits all required reports to the Reservation Tribal Council and funding agencies.

18. May assist operators in operating heavy equipment.

19. Supervises the use and maintenance of all Road Department vehicles and equipment. Ensures that all Road Department

vehicles and equipment are in safe and legal operating condition.

20. Coaches’ employees and ensures compliance with Personnel Policy Manual.

21. Plans long-term planning and projects in the Public Works Department, including streets, roads, water, and wastewater

treatment facilities.

22. Oversee the employees who work for the Department of Public Works and reviews performance evaluations of Public

Works employees.

23. Develops annual budget for the Public Works funds, specifically, maintenance, water, wastewater, roads, and the

Enterprise.

24. Oversees and schedules proper training for employees as needed.

25. Manages, administers, and authorizes any contracts, purchasing, and expenditures within the department with the

approval of the RTC where necessary.

26. Investigates all complaints arising from activities performed by the Department.

27. Manages and supervises the staff and services of the Bois Forte Utility Board including the water and sanitation and

wells and septic departments.

28. Develops and implements guidelines, policies, procedures, and permits for private and municipal water and sewer

service.

29. Ensures compliance with applicable federal and tribal regulations for water, sewer, (NPDES permitting, etc.).

30. Advises the Utility Board on user fees, permit fees, and other necessary fees and identify other sources of revenue to

adequately operate and maintain water/sewer.

31. Provides engineering design, assistance, and oversight in the planning and construction of roads, water, and sewer

infrastructure projects.

32. Coordinates and directs financial planning, budgeting, and procurement activities of the Public Works Department.

33. Interprets current policies and practices and plans and implements new operating procedures to improve efficiency and

reduce costs.

34. Plans, organizes, and directs activities concerned with construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and

systems.

35. Investigates reports of damage at construction sites to ensure proper procedures are being carried out.

36. Creates reports concerning such areas as work progress, costs, and scheduling.

37. Studies job specifications to plan and approve construction of project.

38. Directs and supervises workers on construction site to ensure project meets specifications.

39. Contracts workers to perform construction work in accordance with specifications.

40. Interprets and explains plans and contract terms to administrative staff, workers, and clients.

41. Requisitions supplies and materials to complete construction project.

42. Directs the preparation of the annual departmental budget and justifies budget requests before the Executive Director

and Tribal Council.

43. Directs, prepares, and presents annual budgets to Executive Director and RTC.

44. Directs and controls expenditures of departmental fund allocations within the constraints of approved budgets.

45. Other related job duties as assigned.



MINIMUM MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS

Experience:

• Eight to ten years of experience in construction management and infrastructure projects.

• Three years of experience managing the budget for a department or company.

• 10 years Water/Wastewater Experience.

Education:

• Bachelor’s Degree in business, construction management, accounting, or related field. Five or

more years of experience in one of the fields above may be substituted for the required

education. For example, if the candidate does not have a bachelor’s degree, they may

substitute 13 years of work experience in Construction Management (8 years of experience

plus an additional 5 years to replace degree); or, a two-year degree in relevant field with ten

years of relevant work experience.

License/Certification:

• Must possess a valid driver’s license, be insurable under the Band’s RTC Automobile Policy,

and be eligible to drive under any other motor vehicle use policies applicable to the position.

Mandatory Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other Qualifications:

• Knowledge of traditional form of government and Band customs and traditions.

• Experience in administration of construction financing and contracts.

• Knowledge of applicable federal, state, county and local laws, regulations, requirements, and

codes.

• Knowledge of the principles and practices of construction management and engineering

including budgeting, program planning and program development.

• Knowledge of workplace safety requirements and practices.

• Knowledge of applying engineering principles and practices in broad areas of assignments.

• Knowledge of research methods and techniques.

• Knowledge of community development.

• Experience in road design, construction, construction monitoring, and maintenance.

• Previous personnel supervisory experience, including employee supervision, training, and

performance evaluations.

• Excellent written and oral communication skills.

• Experience working with state, federal, tribal, and local governments, and agencies.

• Experience in managing public funding, maintaining prescribed budgets, implementing

program objectives, complying with program regulations including reporting requirements.

• Knowledge in project management, survey, and design software.

• Ability to read blueprint plans.

• Ability to deal effectively with elected officials, the public and other tribal employees.

• Ability to plan, control and organize activities in the Department of Public Works.

• Knowledge of applicable BIA, and Band resolutions, ordinances, rules, and regulations.

• Ability to work independently on normal day to day matters.

• Ability to attend RTC and utility meetings.

• Thorough knowledge of the principles and practices of public administration as it applies to a

large municipal public works operation and familiarity with the regulations governing public

work operations.

• Ability to develop short- and long-term operational plans and programs.

• Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with superiors, subordinates,

attorneys, contractors, officials of other agencies and the general public.

• Basic operation of a workstation (turning on/off, knowledge of basic functions and

components) and general office equipment.

• Use/storage/maintenance of multiple usernames and passwords.

• Computer-related problem-solving skills through the use of available trainings and help desk.

• Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, etc.), internet software and appropriate

storage of electronic files.

• Ability to perform other duties as assigned.

• A record of satisfactory performance in all prior and current employment as evidenced by

positive employment references from previous and current employers.

• Must be deemed worthy of bond or insurance coverage (also referred to as ‘bondable’).

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Heavy equipment operations experience.

• Water/wastewater operations.



WORK ENVIRONMENT

Work environment: The work environment characteristics described here are representative to those an employee

encounters while performing the primary functions of this job. The physical environment requires the

employee to work both inside and outside in heat/cold, wet/humid, and dry/arid conditions. Limited

overnight travel may be required from time to time.

Physical demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to

successfully perform the primary functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the

employee may be required to frequently stand, walk, sit, bend, twist, talk, hear and perform repetitive

motions. There may be prolonged periods of sitting, keyboarding, reading, as well as driving or riding in

transport vehicles. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision

abilities required by this job include reading, distance, computer, and color vision. Talking and hearing

are essential to communicate with the community, visitors, employees, and vendors.

Mental demands: There are a number of deadlines associated with this position. The employee must be able to handle

frequent interruptions and must also multi-task and interact with a wider variety of people on various

and, at times, complicated issues.

TRIBAL AND INDIAN PREFERENCE

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has implemented a Tribal and Indian Preference in Employment Policy. Pursuant to this Policy,

applicants who possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities required by this position, and who are enrolled members of the Bois

Forte Band of Chippewa Tribe will be given primary preference in hiring and employment for this position. Members of other

federally recognized Indian tribes will be given secondary preference for hiring and employment after providing proof of tribal

membership. Tribal and Indian preference is integrated into the interview and scoring process for candidates for job positions. .

OTHER

Confidentiality: All employees must uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent. This position may

have access to sensitive information and a breach of these principles will be grounds for immediate

termination.

Background

Investigation:

This position may be subject to a criminal history background check, a suitability background check

and/or a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) check. In addition, some positions are subject to a 101-630

background check in an effort to ensure compliance with Public Law 101-630 “Indian Child Protection

and Family Violence Prevention Act.” Candidates must be able to successfully pass all required

background checks to qualify for this position.

Drug Screening: All applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening prior to beginning employment and will be subject to random drug testing.

Vaccine Requirement: The Bois Forte RTC adopted the COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement (Resolution No. 61-2022) which

provides that COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees of the Bois Forte Tribal Government

and Band-owned businesses. That Requirement also applies to newly hired employees who must by

their first date of employment either (1) present proof of receiving all COVID-19 vaccinations for

which they are eligible under CDC guidance or (2) be approved for a medical or religious exemption

from the Vaccine Requirement. If the employee only presents proof of the first dose of a two-dose

COVID-19 vaccine by the first date of employment, the employee must further present proof of a

second dose within 30 days of the date of the employee’s first dose and proof of a booster

vaccination within one month of eligibility. If the employee only presents proof of a single-dose

COVID-19 vaccination or both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination by the first date of

employment, the employee must further present proof of a booster vaccination within one month of

eligibility.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT DRUG TESTING APPLIES. INDIAN PREFERENCE WILL APPLY. UPON PRESENTATION OF DD-214 WHICH REFLECTS HONORABLE DISCHARGE, APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVE VETERAN’S PREFERENCE POINTS. Please visit our website at www.boisforte.com to download an application. Applications are accepted via: Fax, Email, U.S. Mail, and In Person. Submit applications to: Human Resources Director, Miranda V. Lilya 5344 Lakeshore Drive, Nett Lake,

MN 55772, Fax: 218-757-6781, [email protected] . Applications received after the closing date will not be accepted.