Program Officer-California Tribal Fund

Details

Program Officer – California Tribal Fund

Job Level: Full-time/Except

POSITION SUMMARY

First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) is a 41-year-old Native American controlled nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen American Indian economies to support healthy Native communities. We invest in and create innovative institutions and models that strengthen asset control and support economic development for American Indian people and their communities.

The Program Officer’s primary responsibility is to assist and support fellow Program Officers and/or the Associate Director in the administration and implementation of the California Tribal Fund, a program of First Nations. The mission of the California Tribal Fund is “To invest in the viability and visibility of California Tribal Nations, communities, and families. We are committed to eternalizing our cultures and traditions while honoring the historical fortitude of our ancestors.”

In this capacity, duties will help ensure that California-based, California-Native-led nonprofits and tribal programs are able to control and protect their food systems, water, languages, traditional ecological knowledge, and land. The Program Officer will assist in the coordination of technical assistance and training, participate in onsite visits, communicate with grantees in a timely manner, manage grants, monitor consultant work, including the development of consultant agreements, monitor grant deliverables, and complete data entry into the Airtable project management platform.

Program Officer duties shall be performed in a timely manner, with documents, presentations and material developed in high quality in keeping with the First Nations brand. Responsibilities also include organizing and maintaining program files, assisting with grantee technical assistance needs and reporting, coordinating convenings, and working in close collaboration with other First Nations’ staff and the Finance Department to ensure accurate accounting for grant-related income and expenditures.

The Program Officer will be based in one of First Nations’ California satellite offices. The safety of our staff is of primary importance. Currently, First Nations staff are working from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are monitoring and following federal, state and local public health guidance and, as of now, employees will be expected to report to our offices when deemed safe.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTION/RESPONSIBILITIES

• Assist in the design and development of the California Tribal Fund program and evaluation plans and tools.

• Assist the Associate Director in developing agendas for sessions and workshops at regional workshops, annual conferences and convenings and ensure the development and implementation of Power Point presentations and webinars, including the development and delivery of training curriculum. In addition, assist in producing written materials such as invitations, announcements, press releases, agendas, session descriptions, assessments, and evaluations.

• Assist in the implementation and delivery of training and technical assistance curriculum to grantees through on-site and off-site trainings and workshops, at conferences, webinars, and by phone.

• Review and design reports and presentation materials for both internal and external audiences as directed by supervisor.

• Maintain excellent relations and communications with coworkers, partners, grantees, and stakeholders.

• Generate ideas and write articles for contribution to First Nations’ quarterly newsletter.

• Assist with coordination and delivery of webinars.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Proof of documentation of COVID-19 vaccination is required

• Bachelor’s Degree

• Minimum of two years of relevant experience (e.g., experience in a nonprofit organization and/or as a grant maker/grant seeker)

• Knowledge of and/or familiarity with the historical and contemporary legal development and workings/status of Tribal Nations

• Experience working with California Tribal communities, including Tribally controlled nonprofit organizations and California Tribal Nations

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Strong customer service orientation

• Competent self-starter who will take initiative and work independently

• Excellent interpersonal, communication and organizational skills

• Strong administrative ability and attention to detail

• Ability to organize and meet deadlines for a wide variety of job assignments simultaneously, with minimum supervision

• Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office 365 Suite, including but not limited to Outlook, Word, Excel, and Teams

• Knowledge and experience with virtual presentation platforms that include but are not limited to, GoToMeeting, Zoom, and GoToWebinar

• Positive attitude, good people skills and the ability to work closely with people at all levels of experience and proficiency required

• Ability to work effectively in a remote work situation, meeting deadlines, deliverables and quality standards

• Demonstrated teamwork

• Frequent travel required – 2 to 3 times per month (dependent on national COVID rates).

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS

• Master’s Degree

• Knowledge of California Tribal customs and traditions, sovereignty and self-governance issues

• Awareness of local, state, and federal policy issues, and other matters that may impact California Tribal Nations and communities

• Familiarity with databases (e.g., Raiser’s Edge, Blackbaud Grantmaking, Airtable Project Management)

• Experience with grants, contracts, grant reporting, and grants management

MEASURES OF SUCCESS

1. Program timelines and assigned duties are met

2. Allocate and utilize First Nations resources effectively and efficiently

3. Team oriented and open to collaboration with colleagues

4. Delivers high quality material, articles, and resources

5. Provides professional customer service within the First Nations organization and to external partners that includes but is not limited to funders and grantees

6. Adheres to First Nations Core Values & Guiding Principles

7. Takes ownership of his/her professional development and career goals

8. Manages upward to assist with on-time deliverables, projects, and convenings

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS & PERKS

First Nations provides a number of employee benefits which include:

• Health Insurance with First Nations’ contribution that includes vision and dental

• Employee life insurance with optional supplemental insurance for self and immediate family

• 403b Retirement Plan with up to 3% employee salary match by First Nations

• Flexible Spending Account

• 13 paid holidays per year

• Paid time off from December 26 to January 1 each year during office closure

• 32 hour work week beginning in July 2022

• Paid sick days for illness or to tend to immediate family health needs

Employee perks include:

• Flexible work schedules

• Professional development opportunities

• Learning environment

• Opportunities for advancement

• Fun and friendly environment

Salary Range: $60,000 - $70,000

TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter, resume and 3 references to [email protected] Please note Program Officer – California Tribal Fund in the title of the email.