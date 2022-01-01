Program Associate- Stewarding Native Lands

Details

Program Associate – Stewarding Native Lands

Job Level: Full-time/Exempt

First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) is a 42-year-old Native American controlled nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen American Indian economies to support healthy Native communities. We invest in and create innovative institutions and models that strengthen asset control and support economic development for American Indian people and their communities.

The Program Associate’s primary responsibility is to assist and support Program Officers and the Director of Programs in the administration and implementation of First Nations’ Stewarding Native Lands projects. Additional responsibilities include thoughtful contributions to Indigenous land stewardship and environmental justice conversations, coordination of technical assistance and training, participation in onsite visits, grantee communications, grant management, and monitoring of consultant work. These responsibilities may include developing consultant agreements, monitoring deliverables, performing data entry in the Airtable project management platform, and organizing files.

Program Associate duties are performed in a timely manner, with documents, presentations and materials developed in line with First Nations’ standards and branding. Responsibilities also include organizing and maintaining program files, assisting with grantee technical assistance needs and reporting, coordinating convenings, and working in close collaboration with First Nations’ Senior Program Officers/Program Officers and the finance department to ensure accurate accounting for grant-related income and expenditures.

The Program Associate will be based in either First Nations’ Longmont, CO, headquarters or its Albuquerque, NM, satellite office. The safety of our staff is of primary importance, and currently many First Nations staff are transitioning from working from home to working in the office in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are monitoring and following federal, state and local public health guidance and, as of now, employees are expected to be able to report to our offices when deemed safe. Proof of completion of a satisfactory reference and documentation of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTION/RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist Program Officers in developing agendas for sessions and workshops at conferences and convenings, along with associated:

-Selection and management of site for events, site logistics (including space, food, guest rooms), coordinating guest travel, registration management, catering logistics, materials printing and organization, evaluation collection and summary reporting

-PowerPoint presentations, webinars, and training curriculum

-Written materials such as invitations, announcements, press releases, agendas, session descriptions, assessments and evaluations

-Expense reporting, consultant or speaker payments, and administrative follow-up

Assist in the implementation and delivery of training and technical assistance through on-site and off-site workshops, conferences, and webinars.

Review and design reports and presentation materials for both internal and external audiences as directed by supervisor.

Maintain excellent relations and communications with co-workers, partners, grantees, and stakeholders

Review, edit and provide thoughtful feedback on First Nations publications and communication materials.

Assist in the design and development of the Stewarding Native Lands program and evaluation plans and tools.

Participate in pre-conference and conference development under the Stewarding Native Lands program as well as First Nations’ bi-annual LEAD Conference.

Frequent travel may be required – two to three times per month (dependent on national COVID-19 protocols).

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Proof of documentation of COVID-19 vaccination

• Bachelor’s degree

• Minimum of one year of relevant experience (e.g., experience in a nonprofit organization, experience as a grant maker/grant seeker) in supporting the implementation of projects and/or coordinating events

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Competent self-starter who will take initiative and work independently

• Ability to organize and meet deadlines for a wide variety of job assignments simultaneously, with minimum supervision

• Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills

• Strong administrative ability and attention to detail

• Strong customer service focus

• Strong computer skills, including MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams

• Knowledge and experience with virtual presentation platforms such as GoToMeeting, Zoom, and GoToWebinar

• Positive attitude, good teamwork skills, and the ability to work closely with people at all levels of experience and proficiency

• A passion for the organization's mission and advancing Native sovereignty and racial and economic justice

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS (in addition to MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS)

• Master's degree

• Two to four years of relevant experience with environmental projects

• Experience working with Indigenous land stewardship practices

• Knowledge of non-profit organizational structure, legal issues, boards of directors, and practices.

• Demonstrated experience working with diverse cultures and specific experience with American Indian communities and cultures

• Knowledge of and/or familiarity with the historical and contemporary legal development and workings/status of Tribal Nations

• Knowledge of and/or familiarity with major topics within conservation, stewardship, and environmental justice

• Demonstrated project management and event coordination experience

MEASURES OF SUCCESS

• Meets program timelines and performs assigned duties

• Allocates and utilizes First Nations’ resources effectively and efficiently

• Is team oriented and open to collaboration with colleagues

• Delivers high-quality materials and resources

• Provides professional customer service within First Nations and with external partners, including funders and grantees

• Adheres to First Nations’ Core Values & Guiding Principles

• Takes ownership of professional development and career goals

• Manages upward to assist with on-time deliverables, projects, and convenings

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS & PERKS

• First Nations provides a number of employee benefits, which include:

• Employer matched 403b Retirement Plan

• Employer health insurance contribution

• Health benefits package

• Flexible Spending Plan

• Paid Time Off for sick leave and vacation

• Paid holidays

• 32-hour work week

• Professional development opportunities

SALARY RANGE

$38,400 - $57,600

TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to [email protected]

Please include: Program Associate - SNL in the title of the email.