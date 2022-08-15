- Details
Bois Forte Band of Chippewa
5344 Lakeshore Drive Nett Lake MN, 55772 218-757-3261/1-800-221-8129
PROGRAM ACCOUNTANT (2 POSITIONS)
Position Description
Opens: September 07, 2022
Closes: September 27, 2022
Department: Accounting Reports to (title): Program Accounting Supervisor
Job Code: E-13 Job Location: Bois Forte Tribal Government
Nett Lake, MN
Pay Range: Min: $42,111.19
Mid: $52,638.99
Max: $63,166.79
Supervises: None
Hours/week: 40 Classification: Exempt
Type of Position: Full-Time Effective Date: 08/15/2022
Revised Date: 08/15/2022
PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS
In performance of their respective tasks and duties all employees of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa are expected to conform to the
following:
Uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent.
Adhere to all professional and ethical behavior standards of the tribal government.
Interact in an honest, trustworthy, and respectful manner with employees, Tribal members, visitors, and vendors.
Participate in departmental staff meetings, quality management activities and educational programs.
Comply with Bois Forte Band of Chippewa policies and procedures.
Display respect and understanding of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa traditions and values.
POSITION PURPOSE
The Program Accountant is responsible for setting up, maintaining and monitoring all general ledger accounts, funds, and
budgets in the accounting system relative to State, Federal and Tribal contract/programs including preparing adjusting journal
entries under the direction of the Program Accounting Supervisor. Also monitors contracts/programs by providing requests,
reporting and documentation under the direction of the Program Accounting Supervisor (Supervisory Program Accountant).
ESSENTIAL DUTIES, FUNCTIONS, & RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Sets up and maintains grant and contract files for all Tribal Government contracts and programs, and monitors for
compliance with all requirements.
2. Reviews and closes each contract and program at fiscal year-end, which includes the preparation of adjusting journal
entries for approval by the Accounting Supervisor (Supervisory Program Accountant) and preparing and submitting final
financial status reports.
3. Maintains fiscal years and enables posting to the general ledger.
4. Monitors program cash balances for preparation and submission of cash requests to funding agencies as required.
5. Prepares and submits program financial status reports to funding agencies as required.
6. Assists Program Managers and Directors with budget template orientation and development of their program budgets.
7. Inputs and maintains budget information in the accounting system.
PROGRAM ACCOUNTANT (2 POSITIONS) Page 2
Position Description
8. Monitors general ledger accounts for accuracy; preparing the adjusting journal entries as required.
9. Prepares yearly requested schedules and reports for auditors.
10. Maintains fixed asset schedules by contract and program.
11. Prepares and maintains relevant information in capital asset module, identifying and assigning item number, type,
useful life, and value of all capital purchases.
12. Verifies and updates each department’s annual capital asset inventory and disposes of assets when notified of
inventory items sold, scrapped, or traded.
13. Prepares journal entries to increase or decrease capital assets as needed.
14. Prepares, for insurance verification, each department’s asset lists and fund account numbers for buildings, equipment,
land, and vehicles; prepares journal entries to record the insurance expenses when verified by each department and the
Purchasing Agent.
15. Prepares monthly bank reconciliations in a timely manner for all Tribal Bank Accounts.
16. Monitors all Tribal Bank Accounts for wire transfer activity, prepares journal entries for wire transfer activity to be
posted to the general ledger.
17. Maintains construction contract files.
18. Maintains and review certified construction payrolls.
19. Monitors and oversees construction contracts and related procurements.
20. Performs other job duties as assigned.
MINIMUM MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS
Experience: Three years of related work experience.
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance.
Mandatory Knowledge,
Skills, Abilities and
Other Qualifications:
Knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Governmental
Accounting Standards.
Demonstrated knowledge of financial accounting and reporting.
The ability to read, analyze and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals,
technical procedures, or governmental regulations.
The ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.
The ability to effectively present information and respond to questions.
Knowledge of how to perform basic math and algebraic skills, as well as the ability to
compute rate, ratio, and percent.
The ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, proportions,
percentages, etc.
Problem-solving skills involving concrete variables in standardized situations and the ability
to make decisions that are varied, and, in many cases, there is no precedent to draw upon.
The ability to work independently within established policies, procedures, and schedules.
Basic operation of a workstation (turning on/off, knowledge of basic functions and
components).
Use/storage/maintenance of multiple usernames and passwords.
Use of Windows Explorer (electronic file-handling).
Computer-related problem-solving skills through the use of available trainings and help desk.
Ability to perform other duties as assigned.
A record of satisfactory performance in all prior and current employment as evidenced by
PROGRAM ACCOUNTANT (2 POSITIONS) Page 3
Position Description
positive employment references from previous and current employers.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
Prior experience in governmental and fund accounting.
WORK ENVIRONMENT
Work environment: The work environment characteristics described here are representative to those an employee
encounters while performing the primary functions of this job. Normal office conditions exist, and the
noise level in the work environment can vary from low to moderate. Limited overnight travel may be
required from time to time. Telecommuting schedule may be available after training. Employment with
Bois Forte is eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
Physical demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to
successfully perform the primary functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the
employee may be required to frequently stand, walk, sit, bend, twist, talk, hear and perform repetitive
motions. There may be prolonged periods of sitting, keyboarding, reading, as well as driving or riding in
transport vehicles. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision
abilities required by this job include reading, distance, computer, and color vision. Talking and hearing
are essential to communicate with patients, vendors, and staff.
Mental demands: There are a number of deadlines associated with this position. The employee must be able to handle
frequent interruptions and must also multi-task and interact with a wider variety of people on various
and, at times, complicated issues.
TRIBAL AND INDIAN PREFERENCE
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has implemented a Tribal and Indian Preference in Employment Policy. Pursuant to this Policy,
applicants who possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities required by this position, and who are enrolled members of the Bois
Forte Band of Chippewa Tribe will be given primary preference in hiring and employment for this position. Members of other
federally recognized Indian tribes will be given secondary preference for hiring and employment after providing proof of tribal
membership. Tribal and Indian preference is integrated into the interview and scoring process for candidates for job positions.
OTHER
Confidentiality: All employees must uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent. This position has
access to sensitive information and a breach of these principles will be grounds for immediate
termination.
Background
Investigation:
This position is subject to a criminal history background check and a Fair Credit and Reporting Act
(FCRA) check. Candidates must successfully pass all required background checks in order to qualify for
this position.
Drug Screening: All applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening prior to beginning
employment and will be subject to random drug testing.
Vaccine Requirement: The Bois Forte RTC adopted the COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement (Resolution No. 61-2022) which
provides that COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees of the Bois Forte Tribal Government
and Band-owned businesses. That Requirement also applies to newly hired employees who must by
their first date of employment either (1) present proof of receiving all COVID-19 vaccinations for
which they are eligible under CDC guidance or (2) be approved for a medical or religious exemption
from the Vaccine Requirement. If the employee only presents proof of the first dose of a two-dose
PROGRAM ACCOUNTANT (2 POSITIONS) Page 4
Position Description
COVID-19 vaccine by the first date of employment, the employee must further present proof of a
second dose within 30 days of the date of the employee’s first dose and proof of a booster
vaccination within one month of eligibility. If the employee only presents proof of a single-dose
COVID-19 vaccination or both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination by the first date of
employment, the employee must further present proof of a booster vaccination within one month of
eligibility.
PRE-EMPLOYMENT DRUG TESTING APPLIES. INDIAN PREFERENCE WILL APPLY. UPON PRESENTATION OF DD-214
WHICH REFLECTS HONORABLE DISCHARGE, APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVE VETERAN’S PREFERENCE POINTS. Please visit
our website at www.boisforte.com to download an application. Applications are accepted via: Fax, Email, U.S. Mail,
and In Person. Submit applications to: Human Resources Specialist 5344 Lakeshore Drive, Nett Lake, MN 55772, Fax:
218-757-6781, [email protected] Applications received after the closing date will not be accepted.
