PROGRAM ACCOUNTANT (2 POSITIONS)

Details

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

5344 Lakeshore Drive  Nett Lake MN, 55772  218-757-3261/1-800-221-8129

Opens: September 07, 2022

Closes: September 27, 2022

Department: Accounting Reports to (title): Program Accounting Supervisor

Job Code: E-13 Job Location: Bois Forte Tribal Government

Nett Lake, MN

Pay Range: Min: $42,111.19

Mid: $52,638.99

Max: $63,166.79

Supervises: None

Hours/week: 40 Classification: Exempt

Type of Position: Full-Time Effective Date: 08/15/2022

Revised Date: 08/15/2022

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

In performance of their respective tasks and duties all employees of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa are expected to conform to the

following:

 Uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent.

 Adhere to all professional and ethical behavior standards of the tribal government.

 Interact in an honest, trustworthy, and respectful manner with employees, Tribal members, visitors, and vendors.

 Participate in departmental staff meetings, quality management activities and educational programs.

 Comply with Bois Forte Band of Chippewa policies and procedures.

 Display respect and understanding of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa traditions and values.

POSITION PURPOSE

The Program Accountant is responsible for setting up, maintaining and monitoring all general ledger accounts, funds, and

budgets in the accounting system relative to State, Federal and Tribal contract/programs including preparing adjusting journal

entries under the direction of the Program Accounting Supervisor. Also monitors contracts/programs by providing requests,

reporting and documentation under the direction of the Program Accounting Supervisor (Supervisory Program Accountant).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES, FUNCTIONS, & RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Sets up and maintains grant and contract files for all Tribal Government contracts and programs, and monitors for

compliance with all requirements.

2. Reviews and closes each contract and program at fiscal year-end, which includes the preparation of adjusting journal

entries for approval by the Accounting Supervisor (Supervisory Program Accountant) and preparing and submitting final

financial status reports.

3. Maintains fiscal years and enables posting to the general ledger.

4. Monitors program cash balances for preparation and submission of cash requests to funding agencies as required.

5. Prepares and submits program financial status reports to funding agencies as required.

6. Assists Program Managers and Directors with budget template orientation and development of their program budgets.

7. Inputs and maintains budget information in the accounting system.

8. Monitors general ledger accounts for accuracy; preparing the adjusting journal entries as required.

9. Prepares yearly requested schedules and reports for auditors.

10. Maintains fixed asset schedules by contract and program.

11. Prepares and maintains relevant information in capital asset module, identifying and assigning item number, type,

useful life, and value of all capital purchases.

12. Verifies and updates each department’s annual capital asset inventory and disposes of assets when notified of

inventory items sold, scrapped, or traded.

13. Prepares journal entries to increase or decrease capital assets as needed.

14. Prepares, for insurance verification, each department’s asset lists and fund account numbers for buildings, equipment,

land, and vehicles; prepares journal entries to record the insurance expenses when verified by each department and the

Purchasing Agent.

15. Prepares monthly bank reconciliations in a timely manner for all Tribal Bank Accounts.

16. Monitors all Tribal Bank Accounts for wire transfer activity, prepares journal entries for wire transfer activity to be

posted to the general ledger.

17. Maintains construction contract files.

18. Maintains and review certified construction payrolls.

19. Monitors and oversees construction contracts and related procurements.

20. Performs other job duties as assigned.

MINIMUM MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS

Experience:  Three years of related work experience.

Education:  Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance.

Mandatory Knowledge,

Skills, Abilities and

Other Qualifications:

 Knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Governmental

Accounting Standards.

 Demonstrated knowledge of financial accounting and reporting.

 The ability to read, analyze and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals,

technical procedures, or governmental regulations.

 The ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.

 The ability to effectively present information and respond to questions.

 Knowledge of how to perform basic math and algebraic skills, as well as the ability to

compute rate, ratio, and percent.

 The ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, proportions,

percentages, etc.

 Problem-solving skills involving concrete variables in standardized situations and the ability

to make decisions that are varied, and, in many cases, there is no precedent to draw upon.

 The ability to work independently within established policies, procedures, and schedules.

 Basic operation of a workstation (turning on/off, knowledge of basic functions and

components).

 Use/storage/maintenance of multiple usernames and passwords.

 Use of Windows Explorer (electronic file-handling).

 Computer-related problem-solving skills through the use of available trainings and help desk.

 Ability to perform other duties as assigned.

 A record of satisfactory performance in all prior and current employment as evidenced by

positive employment references from previous and current employers.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

 Prior experience in governmental and fund accounting.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Work environment: The work environment characteristics described here are representative to those an employee

encounters while performing the primary functions of this job. Normal office conditions exist, and the

noise level in the work environment can vary from low to moderate. Limited overnight travel may be

required from time to time. Telecommuting schedule may be available after training. Employment with

Bois Forte is eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Physical demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to

successfully perform the primary functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the

employee may be required to frequently stand, walk, sit, bend, twist, talk, hear and perform repetitive

motions. There may be prolonged periods of sitting, keyboarding, reading, as well as driving or riding in

transport vehicles. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision

abilities required by this job include reading, distance, computer, and color vision. Talking and hearing

are essential to communicate with patients, vendors, and staff.

Mental demands: There are a number of deadlines associated with this position. The employee must be able to handle

frequent interruptions and must also multi-task and interact with a wider variety of people on various

and, at times, complicated issues.

TRIBAL AND INDIAN PREFERENCE

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has implemented a Tribal and Indian Preference in Employment Policy. Pursuant to this Policy,

applicants who possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities required by this position, and who are enrolled members of the Bois

Forte Band of Chippewa Tribe will be given primary preference in hiring and employment for this position. Members of other

federally recognized Indian tribes will be given secondary preference for hiring and employment after providing proof of tribal

membership. Tribal and Indian preference is integrated into the interview and scoring process for candidates for job positions.

OTHER

Confidentiality: All employees must uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent. This position has

access to sensitive information and a breach of these principles will be grounds for immediate

termination.

Background

Investigation:

This position is subject to a criminal history background check and a Fair Credit and Reporting Act

(FCRA) check. Candidates must successfully pass all required background checks in order to qualify for

this position.

Drug Screening: All applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening prior to beginning

employment and will be subject to random drug testing.

Vaccine Requirement: The Bois Forte RTC adopted the COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement (Resolution No. 61-2022) which

provides that COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees of the Bois Forte Tribal Government

and Band-owned businesses. That Requirement also applies to newly hired employees who must by

their first date of employment either (1) present proof of receiving all COVID-19 vaccinations for

which they are eligible under CDC guidance or (2) be approved for a medical or religious exemption

from the Vaccine Requirement. If the employee only presents proof of the first dose of a two-dose

COVID-19 vaccine by the first date of employment, the employee must further present proof of a

second dose within 30 days of the date of the employee’s first dose and proof of a booster

vaccination within one month of eligibility. If the employee only presents proof of a single-dose

COVID-19 vaccination or both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination by the first date of

employment, the employee must further present proof of a booster vaccination within one month of

eligibility.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT DRUG TESTING APPLIES. INDIAN PREFERENCE WILL APPLY. UPON PRESENTATION OF DD-214

WHICH REFLECTS HONORABLE DISCHARGE, APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVE VETERAN’S PREFERENCE POINTS. Please visit

our website at www.boisforte.com to download an application. Applications are accepted via: Fax, Email, U.S. Mail,

and In Person. Submit applications to: Human Resources Specialist 5344 Lakeshore Drive, Nett Lake, MN 55772, Fax:

218-757-6781, [email protected] Applications received after the closing date will not be accepted.