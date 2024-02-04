Paid Internship - Habitat Restoration

Details

Elderberry Wisdom Farm, a Native American nonprofit in Salem, Oregon, is recruiting interns for our Spring, Summer and Fall internships in Habitat Restoration. $3000 stipend.

Elderberry Wisdom Farm is recruiting interns for our Habitat Restoration Internship for Spring and Summer 2024 in Salem, Oregon. This paid opportunity provides Native Americans and other individuals of color who are pursuing conservation career pathways to receive culturally-tailored training, technical assistance, and mentoring. These internships integrate Traditional Ecological Knowledge with local conservation practices, and are supported by multiple collaborative partners in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Participants will receive a $3,000 stipend for completing the nine-week internship. It includes 166 hours of indoor classroom education and experiential service learning activities. Trainings are held three days a week.

Spring Internship: April 1 to May 31, 2024

Summer Internship: July 8 to August 30, 2024

A highlight of the internship is the special focus upon Native American habitat restoration practices that integrate Traditional Ecological Knowledge principles, climate adaptation practices, and mentoring. Experiential service learning activities are designed to strengthen biodiversity and sustainability of mid-Willamette Valley ecosystems, with work sites including wetlands, upland Oak prairie, organic farmland, and Elderberry Wisdom Farm’s four-acre native plant nursery and greenhouse south of Salem, OR.

Microenterprise business opportunities are available as an option to interns motivated to become owners and operators of their own habitat restoration, native plant nursery, or other environmental or horticultural business. Promising agricultural and agroforestry opportunities include transitioning to organic farming, dry farming, and other practices that can strengthen Native American food sovereignty as well as social and economic resilience.

To apply: Please complete the application form.

If you have questions, please contact Sara at [email protected].