Native Arts & Cultures Foundation Seeks Part-time, Remote Foundation Grants Manager.

Details

Position: Foundation Grants Manager

Salary Range: $64,000-$68,000/year

Status: This is a 32-hour per week position

Reports to: Director of Development

Location: This position is 100% remote optional for those outside of the Portland Metro area Periodic Travel Required.

Benefits: Prorated PTO; 100% medical/dental/vision for employee.

Organizational Overview

The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (NACF) is a Native-led national organization dedicated to promoting the revitalization, appreciation, and perpetuation of indigenous arts and cultures. Our mission is to advance equity and cultural knowledge, focusing on the power of arts and collaboration to strengthen Native communities and promote positive social change with American Indians, Native Hawaiians, and Alaska Native people in the United States. Through our program initiatives, NACF supports Native artists, culture bearers, and projects that are focused on environmental, cultural, and social change. We support artists to create new work, develop their art practice, and produce projects in collaboration with communities. Support includes financial resources, artist training, professional development, presenting and promoting artist work, and project management. NACF will continue with community engagement across the continental 48 states, Alaska, and Hawaii as it pertains to raising the visibility and availability of Native resources and knowledge to address cultural equity and help strengthen Indigenous communities, arts, and cultures.

Most recently, NACF has received ownership of a historic building in Portland, Oregon, which has been repurposed to house the Center for Native Arts and Cultures – The Center. This acquisition has sparked a time of unprecedented growth for NACF, which includes embarking on NACF fundraising that includes fulfilling the vision of the The Center as a vibrant gathering place for Indigenous artists, local partnerships, and our national work.





Position Overview

To meet growing demand and to support fundraising efforts, the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (NACF) is searching for a Foundation Grants Manager. The Foundation Grants Manager is responsible for all NACF grant writing, grant reporting, and grant research for local, state, and federal grants. The Foundation Grants Manager is a key component of our fundraising efforts supporting our comprehensive strategy and Development and Programs teams.

Position Responsibilities

Oversee all grant activities including researching grant opportunities, grant writing, and managing the proposal development and submittal process promptly.

Collaborate with the Director of Development to create a multi-year grant strategy that meets the funding needs of programs and general operations.

Research and identify regional and national foundations, as well as federal grant opportunities that align with NACF’s mission and priorities.

Oversee and manage the grants calendar and reporting schedule.

Lead effort with Development and Programs teams to create and update institutional narrative and messaging for grants and fundraising.

Write and submit private, family, and government grants and reports.

Establish and maintain relationships with funders.

Utilize a CRM and existing systems for grant tracking.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Minimum 5 years in nonprofit grant writing

3 years’ experience with federal grants and reporting

Experience working in, for, and/or with Native communities desirable.

Strong interpersonal skills

Understanding of fundraising systems and processes

Experience working for a national nonprofit organization is desirable.

Exceptional writing, editing and proofreading skills.

Strong technical skills with the ability to easily adapt and integrate new systems and technology.

Strong track record of successful grant awards

Experience stewarding strong relationships with foundations and government agencies.

Exceptional organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines.

Working Conditions

This position is 100% remote optional for those outside of the Portland Metro area. NACF is located in Portland, Oregon, and periodic travel to attend NACF staff and donor events is required.

Company Rights

The above information has been designated to indicate the general nature and level of work performed for this position. It is not to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications of the employee assigned to this job. This job description does not constitute an employment contract. Reasonable accommodation will be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

An Equal Opportunity Employer

APPLICATION INFORMATION

Nonprofit Professionals Now is pleased to be working with the Native Arts & Culture Foundation to fill this key role. Applications for this role should include a resume and a cover letter addressing your connection to and/or experience working with Native communities.

All applications received will be reviewed and all applicants will receive a response. NPN and the Native Arts & Culture Foundation take your time seriously and appreciate all applicants for considering this role.

Application link: https://bit.ly/NACFgrantmanager

Application Deadline: February 23