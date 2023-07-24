Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Hiring Foundation Giving Manager

Details

Foundation Giving Manager

Organizational Overview

The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (NACF) is a Native-led national organization dedicated to promoting the revitalization, appreciation and perpetuation of indigenous arts and cultures. Our mission is to advance equity and cultural knowledge, focusing on the power of arts and collaboration to strengthen Native communities and promote positive social change with American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native people in the United States. Through our program initiatives, NACF supports Native artists, culture bearers, and projects that are focused on environmental, cultural, and social change. We support artists to create new work, develop their arts practice, and produce projects in collaboration with communities. Support includes financial resources, artist training and professional development, presenting and promoting artist work, and project management. NACF will continue with community engagement across the continental 48 states, Alaska and Hawaii as it pertains to raising the visibility and availability of Native resources and knowledge to address cultural equity and help strengthen Indigenous communities, arts, and cultures.

Most recently, NACF has received ownership of a historic building in Portland, Oregon, which has been repurposed to house the Center for Native Arts and Cultures – The Center. This acquisition has sparked a time of unprecedented growth for NACF, which includes embarking on a capital campaign to fulfill the vision of the The Center as a vibrant gathering place for Indigenous artists and local partnerships. As such, we recognize the need to expand our communication efforts as we become a more public facing organization.

Position Overview

To meet growing demand and to support fundraising efforts for the Center for Native Arts and Cultures, NACF is searching for a Foundation Giving Manager. The Foundation Giving Manager is responsible for researching, analyzing, and securing foundation, government, and corporate income, and is the primary grant writer and manager of all grant writing related activities and reporting. This position will also support development of an annual institutional stewardship and solicitation strategy. The Foundation Giving Manager oversees a central component of NACF’s fundraising work, partnering with the Director of Development and Communications, and Program leadership to develop key messaging and ambitiously pursue needed resources for our work. This position reports to the Director of Development.

Position Responsibilities

The Foundation Giving Manager will have the following primary responsibilities:

Oversee all grant activities including researching foundation, government, and corporate giving prospects, grant writing and managing an annual calendar of stewardship, proposal development, submissions, and reporting.

As the primary grant writer, write and submit private, family, government, and corporate foundation grants and reports.

Collaborate with Director of Development and Communications to create a multi-year grant strategy that meets funding needs of programs and general operations.

In collaboration with Development and Program leadership, serve as primary liaison across departments to ensure ongoing grant deliverables and reporting needs are clearly communicated, supported, and met in a timely fashion.

Manage all institutional giving tasks and tracking in NACF’s database and other tracking systems.

Support partner work, events, and fundraising activities, as needed.

Other duties as needed.

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum 5-7 years in nonprofit grant writing.

Strong track record of successful grant awards and funder relationships

3 years’ experience with federal grants and reporting.

Understanding of best practices in grants management, fundraising systems, and processes.

Experience in a mid-sized nonprofit with cross-collaboration on fundraising.

Desired Qualifications:

Knowledge and understanding of Native peoples and tribal cultures.

Knowledge and understanding of Native cultures and arts (Native Hawaiian, Native American or Native Alaskan).

Knowledge and understanding of national arts and cultures foundation landscape and trends preferred.

Knowledge and understanding of non-profit financial practices and budget development.

Highly organized, with the ability to multi-task and manage priorities in a calm manner.

Proficient in standard office procedures, software, and communications technology.

Ability to work autonomously, be proactive and self-directed.

Ability to communicate in a professional and respectful manner with all community members, staff, board members, partners, and funders.

Possesses multi-cultural intelligence, appreciation, and respect for equity, diversity, and inclusion and demonstrates an ability to work with a diverse group of co-workers and constituents.

Additional Expectations

Primary office hours are flexible Monday through Friday between 8 am to 6pm depending upon meetings; work on evenings and weekends may be required as a function of this salaried position. Travel may be required and may include weekends.

Working Conditions

NACF’s Remote Work Policy allows the flexibility to work from other areas, with possibility of some travel required for staff and Board gatherings, NACF public-facing events, and other key activities at NACF’s Portland, OR headquarters.

Work Hours

Forty-hour week. Typically, from Monday – Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am – 6:00 pm PST with flextime. This salaried exempt position may require some travel.

Company Rights

The above information has been designated to indicate the general nature and level of work performed for this position. It is not to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications of the employee assigned to this job. This job description does not constitute an employment contract. Reasonable accommodations will be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

An Equal Opportunity Employer

Salary Range: $ 65,000 to $70,000 DOE

Please send resume and cover letter to [email protected]