Native Arts and Cultures Foundation Hiring Associate Director of Marketing and Communications

Details

Associate Director of Communications and Marketing Position

Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (NACF)





Organizational Overview

The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (NACF) is a Native-led national organization dedicated to promoting the revitalization, appreciation and perpetuation of indigenous arts and cultures. Our mission is to advance equity and cultural knowledge, focusing on the power of arts and collaboration to strengthen Native communities and promote positive social change with American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native people in the United States. Through our program initiatives, NACF supports Native artists, culture bearers, and projects that are focused on environmental, cultural, and social change. We support artists to create new work, develop their arts practice, and produce projects in collaboration with communities. Support includes financial resources, artist training and professional development, presenting and promoting artist work, and project management. NACF will continue with community engagement across the continental 48 states, Alaska and Hawaii as it pertains to raising the visibility and availability of Native resources and knowledge to address cultural equity and help strengthen Indigenous communities, arts, and cultures.

Most recently, NACF has received ownership of a historic building in Portland, Oregon, which has been repurposed to house the Center for Native Arts and Cultures – The Center. This acquisition has sparked a time of unprecedented growth for NACF, which includes embarking on a capital campaign to fulfill the vision of the The Center as a vibrant gathering place for Indigenous artists and local partnerships. As such, we recognize the need to expand our communication efforts as we become a more public facing organization.

Position Overview



The Associate Director of Communications and Marketing will report to the Director of Operations on an interim basis, and to transition to report to the Director of Development. They will provide strategic leadership, project management, and administrative oversight to NACF’s overall marketing and communications efforts. This position works closely with NACF’s Development and Programs teams to develop and implement communication and marketing strategies that effectively convey NACF’s stories and engage donors, stakeholders, and our constituency at large. This position is a part of the organization’s senior management team and supervises 1-2 staff. Responsibilities also include oversight of all of NACF’s external communications and communications channels, as well as media and public relations.



Position Responsibilities

The Associate Director of Communications and Marketing will have the following primary responsibilities:

Communications and Marketing

Develop and oversee the implementation of effective Communications and Marketing strategies that support the mission of the organization and the efforts of its early-stage capital campaign.

Identify opportunities and spearhead efforts to collect constituent and donor prospect contact data (such as emails) during outreach opportunities and events, and oversee structured communications asset management

Oversee the development of all program-focused collateral materials, including onboarding program-focused graphic designers and approving project plans to ensure materials meet brand standards and fit into the organization-wide communications calendar. Provide final review of all public-facing materials for brand consistency, deployment timing, inclusion of fundraising needs/messages and funder credits.

Cultivate and steward storytelling opportunities that are integral to promoting NACF and The Center’s mission and visibility.

Proactively manage and cultivate relationships with media, partners and stakeholders, and maximize showcasing opportunities for NACF and The Center.



Communications Operations

Oversee and project manage all aspects of NACF’s Communications efforts and platforms, to include website, newsletters, annual report, social media channels, Programs and Development collateral, media relations and outreach.

Provide day-to-day mentorship and supervision of the Communications team, creating a positive workplace environment that promotes employee engagement and satisfaction.

Develop and coordinate the organization-wide communications calendar working with the Executive Team to determine needs, goals, and messages.

Create content and/or work in partnership with staff and/or external graphic designers to ensure timely completion of projects and collateral.

Manage outside consultants and contractors for services, such as graphic design, video production, editing, photography, web development and support, etc.

Create and provide oversight of annual communications budgets

Qualifications

The ideal Associate Director of Communications and Marketing will bring most of the following qualifications:

BA/BS in Marketing/ Communications or similar relevant and equivalent field experience

5+ years of professional experience in marketing, communications, fundraising, public relations or related field

Graphic design, social media, web management skills

Experience developing content and materials using Adobe Creative Suites, Wordpress or other content management system, Powerpoint, Mailchimp or other similar platform such as Constant Contact

Discipline and organizational ability to work in a hybrid environment both from a home-based office and on site at NACF offices.

Exceptional project management and time management skills

Excellent written and verbal communications skills, along with a high degree of creativity.

A demonstrated self-starter with initiative, sound judgment, and strong organizational

Goal driven, with a great attitude under deadlines and willingness to work as part of a

Ability to interface with the public and connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

Proficiency in MS Office Suite or equivalent software.

Desired Qualifications

Cultural competence, specifically knowledge and understanding of Native peoples and tribes.

An arts and cultures background.

Additional Expectations

Primary office hours are flexible Monday through Friday between 8 am to 6pm depending upon meetings; work on evenings and weekends may be required as a function of this salaried position.Travel may be required and may include weekends.



Working Conditions

NACF’s Remote Work Policy allows the flexibility to work from home when that doesn’t conflict with the expectation of in person attendance to regular staff and team meetings, NACF public-facing events, and other key activities at NACF’s Portland, OR headquarters. Relocation assistance may be available for non-Portland Metro are candidates.



Other Requirements



Duties require the use of considerable initiative and judgment. Requires working under minimal supervision and direction. Requires working under multiple deadlines and pressure. Requires good communication skills; verbal, oral and written with supervisor, co-workers and artists. At times, may require dealing with difficult people or situations effectively. Requires supervision of work and training of staff; establishes and maintains cooperative and productive work relationships; must be a team player.





An Equal Opportunity Employer



Compensation:



$ 83,000 to $ 91,000 DOE, plus benefits

To Apply:

Submit cover letter, resume and three references to [email protected]. Please write Associate Director of Marketing and Communications in the email subject line.

The above information has been designated to indicate the general nature and level of work performed for this position. It is not to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications of the employee assigned to this job. This job description does not constitute an employment contract. Reasonable accommodations will be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.