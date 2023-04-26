Native American Project Director

Details

Job Title: Project Director for Native Agriculture Biodiversity Accelerator

Reports To: Executive Director

Status: Full time / Regular / Exempt

Salary: Up to $72,000 (commensurate with experience)

Apply: Send expression of interest and bio/resume to Sara at [email protected]

Summary

Elderberry Wisdom Farm’s Project Director will manage the Native Agriculture Biodiversity Accelerator (NABA). This is a full-time exempt salaried role responsible for coordinating agricultural and horticultural career pathway planning and trainings for cohorts of Native Americans interested in becoming owners and operators of their own microenterprise business. Elderberry Wisdom Farm is a Native American 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves Native Americans in the Pacific Northwest. We are located on a two-acre farm in the Mid-Willamette Valley of Oregon.

The Native Agriculture Biodiversity Accelerator (NABA) provides paid internships to Native American adults and youth pursuing microenterprise career pathways in environmental conservation, horticulture and agriculture. Paid internships include academic classroom training plus outdoor experiential service-learning activities that integrate Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) perspectives. EWF is forming businesses and a farm cooperative which will be owned and operated by Native Americans: Indigenous Native Plant Nursery, LLC and Native American Habitat Restoration, LLC, using Blue Elderberry Farm LLC which was formed in 2021 as our business model. We are also forming the Native American Farm Cooperative and Farmers Market for Native Americans interested in organic farm ownership. Interns will be trained over three years to serve as emerging owners and operators of these businesses.

Duties and Responsibilities

Help plan 8-week Regenerative Organic Farming Internship with staff and educators (Spring)

Help plan 8-week Habitat Restoration Internship with staff and educators (Fall)

Oversee development of classroom lesson plans and outdoor experiential work plans

Recruit cohorts of Native Interns for spring and fall classes

Coordinate paid externships in the winter and summer to expand skills and experience

Provide microenterprise business training for Interns/Externs transitioning to LLC ownership

Work with partners integrating Western science practices in classes

Work with technical advisors to helping them to prepare feasibility studies and business plans

Help Organic Farm Interns form the Native Farm Cooperative during weekly planning sessions

Help develop the Volunteer Plan so volunteers can join interns in afternoon service learning

Attend weekly team planning meetings; submit weekly reports; draft newsletter updates

Requirements

Must have experience providing training to Native American youth and/or adults

Experience with Native American agricultural and horticultural principles and practices

Understanding of how Traditional Ecological Knowledge integrates with academic agriculture, horticulture, and conservation

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field (or comparable education and experience)

Strong project management skills that integrate Native American leadership, communication, and cultural values

Ability to communicate and consult in a positive manner with diverse interns, staff members, and partners

Ability to work effectively in a digital environment and with face-to-face diplomacy

Valid Oregon Driver’s license with no DUI's or major traffic offenses within the past two years

Must successfully pass a background check and fingerprint clearance

About Elderberry Wisdom Farm

The 501(c)(3) Native American nonprofit, Elderberry Wisdom Farm was founded in 2019 in Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley. We provide opportunities for Native Americans, communities of color and public audiences to raise awareness of rich cultural heritage and traditional ecological knowledge of America’s Peoples. We work with collaborative partners to provide social and economic development for Native Americans so they can fulfill meaningful career pathway plans, including formation of conservation, horticultural and agricultural businesses, and achieve multigenerational prosperity. Trainings also include workforce readiness skill development and health and wellness resilience. Committed to DEI, we strive to strengthen awareness and understanding, as well as appreciation and respect for the wisdom and knowledge of Native elders, cultural leaders and indigenous scientists.