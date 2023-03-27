Native American Project Director

- Details
Job Title: Project Director for Native Agriculture Biodiversity Accelerator
Reports To: Executive Director
Status: Full time / Regular / Exempt
Salary: Up to $60,000 (commensurate with experience)
Apply: Send expression of interest and bio/resume to Sara at [email protected]
Summary
Elderberry Wisdom Farm’s Project Director will manage the Native Agriculture Biodiversity Accelerator (NABA). This is a full-time exempt salaried role responsible for coordinating agricultural and horticultural career pathway planning and trainings for cohorts of Native Americans interested in becoming owners and operators of their own microenterprise business. Elderberry Wisdom Farm is a Native American 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves Native Americans in the Pacific Northwest. We are located on a two-acre farm in the Mid-Willamette Valley of Oregon.
The Native Agriculture Biodiversity Accelerator (NABA) provides paid internships to Native American adults and youth pursuing microenterprise career pathways in environmental conservation, horticulture and agriculture. Paid internships include academic classroom training plus outdoor experiential service-learning activities that integrate Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) perspectives. EWF is forming businesses and a farm cooperative which will be owned and operated by Native Americans: Indigenous Native Plant Nursery, LLC and Native American Habitat Restoration, LLC, using Blue Elderberry Farm LLC which was formed in 2021 as our business model. We are also forming the Native American Farm Cooperative and Farmers Market for Native Americans interested in organic farm ownership. Interns will be trained over three years to serve as emerging owners and operators of these businesses.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Help plan 8-week Regenerative Organic Farming Internship with staff and educators (Spring)
- Help plan 8-week Habitat Restoration Internship with staff and educators (Fall)
- Oversee development of classroom lesson plans and outdoor experiential work plans
- Recruit cohorts of Native Interns for spring and fall classes
- Coordinate paid externships in the winter and summer to expand skills and experience
- Provide microenterprise business training for Interns/Externs transitioning to LLC ownership
- Work with partners integrating Western science practices in classes
- Work with technical advisors to helping them to prepare feasibility studies and business plans
- Help Organic Farm Interns form the Native Farm Cooperative during weekly planning sessions
- Help develop the Volunteer Plan so volunteers can join interns in afternoon service learning
- Attend weekly team planning meetings; submit weekly reports; draft newsletter updates
Requirements
- Experience with Native American agricultural and horticultural principles and practices
- Understanding of how Traditional Ecological Knowledge integrates with academic agriculture, horticulture, and conservation
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field (or comparable education and experience)
- Strong project management skills that integrate Native American leadership, communication, and cultural values
- Ability to communicate and consult in a positive manner with diverse interns, staff members, and partners
- Ability to work effectively in a digital environment and with face-to-face diplomacy
- Valid Oregon Driver’s license with no DUI's or major traffic offenses within the past two years
- Must successfully pass a background check and fingerprint clearance
About Elderberry Wisdom Farm
The 501(c)(3) Native American nonprofit, Elderberry Wisdom Farm was founded in 2019 in Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley. We provide opportunities for Native Americans, communities of color and public audiences to raise awareness of rich cultural heritage and traditional ecological knowledge of America’s Peoples. We work with collaborative partners to provide social and economic development for Native Americans so they can fulfill meaningful career pathway plans, including formation of conservation, horticultural and agricultural businesses, and achieve multigenerational prosperity. Trainings also include workforce readiness skill development and health and wellness resilience. Committed to DEI, we strive to strengthen awareness and understanding, as well as appreciation and respect for the wisdom and knowledge of Native elders, cultural leaders and indigenous scientists.
12 years of Native News
This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.