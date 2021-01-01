National Congress of American Indians: Major Gifts Officer

- Details
ABOUT NCAI. Founded in 1944, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) is the oldest, largest, and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization in the country. NCAI advocates on behalf of tribal governments and communities, promoting strong tribal-federal government-to-government policies. We promote a better understanding among the general public regarding American Indian and Alaska Native governments, people, and rights.
ABOUT THIS POSITION. NCAI seeks a full-time Major Gifts Officer as it grows the Development Department to increase its impact in supporting the mission of NCAI and Native Americans and Alaska Natives across the country. The position is suited for someone based in the Washington D.C. area with the possibility for travel post-COVID-19. This position offers potential for growth and the opportunity to be part of a dynamic and highly productive team. The Major Gifts Officer will work with the Vice President of Development to build programs that identify, grow, and nurture major gifts from Corporate and Foundation donors. The primary responsibility of this position is first steward relationships with current donors and second to identify and develop connections with prospective donors.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Manage a caseload of donors and prospects from $5,000-$500,000.
- Manage relationships with prospective and existing donors in all aspects of the gift cycle to include identifying, qualifying, and initiating contact; developing appropriate cultivation strategies for the donors; moving potential donors toward solicitation and closure; making solicitations when appropriate; and maintaining stewardship contacts with donors.
- Collaborate with the Vice President of Development to establish major donor fundraising goals and to execute strategies to reach revenue goals.
- Identify qualified prospects and oversee outreach strategies to include performing research on prospects to determine whether they are qualified and how best to connect with them.
- Coordinate identification and solicitation of potential corporate and foundation giving prospects.
- Maintain donor records and update the database with all relevant donor information.
- Maintain tracking documents to show progress and donor moves.
- Assist and attend donor and organizational events as needed.
- Produce fundraising materials to include but not limited to letters, emails, newsletters, proposals, presentations, and reports.
- Coordinate messages and themes with the communications team to inspire donors.
Required Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree preferred
- Three or more years’ experience in fundraising, policy, nonprofits, campaigns or sales.
- Strong written communication skills; ability to write clear, structured, articulate, and persuasive communications
- Strong editing skills and attention to detail
- Ability to handle multiple projects efficiently and meet deadlines
- Ability to conduct research and identify new funding opportunities; knowledge of fundraising information sources, basic fundraising strategies, and prospect research techniques
- Ability to understand the needs and interests of leadership and major gift donors in order to develop relationships between them
- Successful experience in making cold calls as well as developing cultivation and solicitation strategies
- Previous experience with political non-profits or campaigns
- Must be willing and enjoy periodic travel
- A deep interest in and understanding of politics and the freedom movement cause.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Application Procedure: Applicants should send their resume, a brief writing sample, three references, and a cover letter by email to [email protected].
