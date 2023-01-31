Na'ah Illahee Fund Director of Operations

Details

Na’ah Illahee Fund

Seattle, Washington

Director of Operations

Winter/Spring 2023

Na’ah Illahee Fund (NIF) is seeking a highly qualified Operations Director to join our team. This position will provide critical organizational and systems support to our mission in the ongoing regeneration of Native communities in the Greater Northwest and beyond.

About Na’ah Illahee Fund

Na’ah Illahee means “Mother Earth” in the Chinook Wawa language. In all that we do, we are committed to strengthening balanced connections with the lands, waters, plants, and our more than human relatives. We see the land as a living, breathing entity and lead our work around this way of being. We work in relationship with Mother Earth to strengthen her living systems in acts of support, reciprocity, and mutual respect. When we care for all our relations, we restore the health of our people and the planet.

Launched in 2005, Na’ah Illahee Fund began as a women’s giving circle. Embedded in community, NIF’s Indigenous-led philanthropy is modeling an approach that bridges financial investment with both grassroots capacity building and leadership development in culturally relevant ways. Our work addresses climate and environmental justice, food security and food sovereignty, civic participation, youth leadership, and advancing regenerative economies from a personal to systemic level. To learn more about what we do, please visit: https://www.naahillahee.org/grant-making

Role

Reporting to the Executive Director, the Operations Director will oversee NIF’s organizational, financial management and strategy, as well as day to day operations including administration, HR and office management.

Key Responsibilities

Working closely with the Development Director, Program Managers, Fiscal Sponsorees and Board Treasurer, the Operations Director will:

Develop the NIF budget, ensure bookkeeping and accounting compliance, and provide grant/contracts compliance and technology systems support

Create and maintain processes, policies and procedures to increase operational efficiency and support equity and accountability

Supervise finance and contracts specialists, accounting, bookkeeping and IT consultants

Perform other duties as required to support the integrity, health and wellness of NIF

Desirable Qualifications

Competitive candidates will meet or exceed the following criteria:

MPA or equivalent; experience may substitute for education

Minimum of 3-5 years senior-level financial management for a nonprofit of a similar size or larger ($1 - $4 million budget)

Demonstrated success in operations and HR in the context of political nonprofit, and/or grassroots organizations

Minimum of 2 years of experience managing direct reports

Experience with QuickBooks and a database such as Kindful and other technological tools to maintain organizational systems

Experience with 501c3 lobbying/political activity compliance in accordance with State and Federal regulations

Demonstrated commitment to the Native community and women’s development, mentorship and leadership

Personal qualities of professionalism, integrity, discretion, and reliability

Compensation

Annual compensation for this position will depend upon candidate qualifications, and will be in the range of $95K-$120K. NIF provides a generous health care package, retirement, and vacation benefits.

Medical/Dental/Vision insurance for employee 100% paid by employer

401K with employer match

Generous PTO including holidays, sick leave, and vacation

How to Apply

The recruitment will remain open until January 31, 2023, though it will be to the applicant’s advantage to apply expeditiously. Only individuals that meet the desirable qualifications will be contacted by the recruiter. Applicants should email a letter of interest and a current chronological resume to:

Judith Brighton

(360) 280-5936

EM: [email protected]

Na’ah Illahee Fund is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons. We believe our employees should reflect the populations we aim to serve⎯in race, gender, age, cultures, and beliefs⎯and we support this commitment to equity through all our employment practices. Dismantling systemic and structural racism, sexism, and other forms of bias and discrimination is fundamental to our mission and vision. Because Indigenous women are centered in the work we do, we strongly encourage applications from people with these identities or who are members of other marginalized communities, including Black/Brown, Latinx, other People of Color, and LGBTQ. Preferred candidates will be able to demonstrate an understanding of systemic oppression and the ability to apply an anti-racist lens to all work at Na’ah Illahee Fund.