Multimedia Project Specialist - GVSU

Multimedia Project Specialist

The University Communications office at Grand Valley State University is looking for a Multimedia Project Specialist. The successful candidate will be a part of the creative team comprised of video and photography professionals.

The successful candidate will be highly organized and work with communication and marketing staff, supporting daily work and special projects. The primary duties will be scheduling and managing video and photo projects from intake through completion, selecting participants and locations. A deep level of understanding of branding and visual needs is a must. The successful candidate will also manage archiving and organize a calendar of annual and revolving projects.

Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree. Must have project management experience and the ability to manage a production schedule, be able to meet and enforce deadlines and communicate effectively. The successful candidate will be team oriented and have a collaborative approach to creative development. Must have knowledge of video, photography, marketing, branding and production processes, and have the ability to manage multiple projects. Proficiency in Macintosh Platform, Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft Office, Digital Asset Management software, and office productivity software is essential. An interest in working at a large, regional public university supporting its mission and public image as well as a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is required.

Salary range for this full-time position is commensurate with experience and includes excellent benefits. The application deadline is June 6, 2022.

Apply online at jobs.gvsu.edu and select "Apply now". Please include a cover letter and resume. The online application will allow you to attach these documents electronically. On the application, you will be required to provide names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses for three professional references. Applicants selected for interviews will be required to submit official transcripts prior to the interview. If you have questions or need assistance, call Human Resources at 616-331-2215.

Grand Valley State University is an EOE which includes protected veterans and individuals with disabilities.