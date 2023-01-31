Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe - Archivist Position

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe (MWT) and Tribal Historic Preservation Department (THPD) are looking for a professional archivist to continue the development and operation of the Tribal archives program. The Archivist will work closely with THPD director, tribal leaders, historians and archival colleagues locally and regionally to expand upon long term and strategic planning of Tribal collections management. Additionally, the Archivist will be charged with expanding the Inventory Assessment, the upkeep of accession records and finding aids, as well as digitizing current holdings.

The Archivist will have additional support from the THPD director, Tribal members, interns and undergraduate student workers. The primary deliverable of the project is to continue the digitization of the onsite collections, implementation of internal policies and procedure controls, integrate localized accessibility and in adherence to appropriate care plan of the materials.

In addition to basic archival processing, the Archivist is charged with raising public awareness of the collection, including, but not limited to, working with Tribal leadership, membership, local historic societies and archives towards creating physical and online exhibitions that align with broader THPD goals and initiatives.

See The Full Job Announcement At:

https://mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov/s/THPD-Archivist-PT-job-description-1192023-v2.docx