Managing Director of Museum, Interpretation and Cultural Affairs

Crazy Horse, South Dakota

(This Position is on-site and in-person)



The Crazy Horse Memorial® campus encompasses approximately 1,200 acres within the Black Hills of South Dakota, a geography and sacred territory that has been the homeland of numerous Native American peoples for centuries. Located in southwestern South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills own a unique regional economy. The Crazy Horse Memorial® is a dynamic Monument honoring North American Indians. The implementation of the shared vision of Chief Henry Standing Bear and Korczak Ziolkowski continues to evolve during the first quarter of the 21st century. Much has been achieved in the seven decades since the project began. Currently, more than 600,000 people visit the Memorial each year to see the progress, and momentum continues in all aspects of the project.



Reporting to the Memorial’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) the Managing Director of Museum, Interpretation & Cultural Affairs (MDMICA) provides vision, leadership, and management to enhance the visitors’ experience site-wide with an initial focus on the interpretation, exhibitions, and programs of The Indian Museum of North America and The Native American Educational and Cultural Center at Crazy Horse Memorial.



The Indian Museum of North America® (Museum) is home to a large collection of art and artifacts reflecting the diverse histories and cultures of over 300 Native Nations. The Museum, designed to enrich the story being told in stone on the Mountain, presents the lives of American Indians and preserves Native Culture for future generations. Almost 90% of the art and artifacts have been donated by generous individuals, including many Native Americans.



The Native American Educational and Cultural Center® provides unique educational opportunities to enhance the visitors' experience at Crazy Horse Memorial. The Center provides hands-on activities facilitated by staff and features many different Native Artists providing instruction in American Indian history and culture. Native artists from throughout North America spend much of the summer on-site sharing their creativity, creating new works, and interacting with visitors.



Crazy Horse Memorial® seeks a leader who is passionate about the vision, mission, and values of this organization. Candidates should have deep respect for Native American cultures and heritage, both past and present. This individual has experience working in complex organizations which serve diverse constituencies. The ideal candidate has extensive experience in putting people at the center as new programs and exhibits are developed and thinking about the educational needs and interests of the audience first. This person seeks to work collaboratively and thrives on building new relationships.



This individual will demonstrate a career path of progressive leadership and management experience. They have experience leading and directing complex departments or organizations with varied internal and diverse external constituencies. The ideal candidate will have a background that includes high-level decision-making and implementing the best interpretive practices. This person has experience with the development and implementation of exhibitions and public programs that tell compelling stories and engage diverse audiences. Highly qualified candidates will have experience developing interpretive plans and supervising teams in informal learning organizations that hold collections. Candidates with prior experience working with Native people and collaborating on the interpretation of Native culture and communities are encouraged to apply.



Compensation and Benefits



The salary range for this position annually is between $125,000 and $150,000 and will be commensurable with experience. Crazy Horse Memorial® has a supportive culture, encourages professional development and is an organization that cares about employee wellbeing. The comprehensive benefits package includes: Medical, Dental, Vision, AFLAC disability and accident plans, Foundation's retirement plan, with the Foundation matching up to 3% of salary upon meeting eligibility requirements. Generous Paid Personal leave, Bereavement leave, Education leave, Paid Holidays.



For more information about Crazy Horse Memorial ®, please visit: https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit.



If you want to play a key role in this dynamic organization, please confidentially submit a current resume and cover letter to Kittleman & Associates. The cover letter is an opportunity to showcase your passion for the Memorial’s vision and mission, as well as organizational impact in current or prior roles.



A reference and background check will be conducted on the selected Finalist.



This role will be filled as soon as possible and the deadline for applications is Thursday, August 15, 2024.



https://apptrkr.com/5398639



All qualified candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.



It is the established policy of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation (“Crazy Horse Memorial”) to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified persons and to administer all aspects and conditions of employment without regard to race, religion, color, gender, sexual orientation, pregnancy, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, medical condition, marital status, ethnicity, alienage or any other protected classification, in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws.