Loan Specialist Job opening

This position is located in the Department of the Interior, Office of the Secretary, Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs, Office of Indian Economic Development (OIED), Division of Capital Investment (DCI). As Loan Specialist, you will be primarily responsible for strengthening, administering, delivering, and communicating the DCI's programs and services in assigned state areas, and consulting, assisting, helping, and maximizing lender and Indian borrower access to those programs and services. Please apply on USAJobs. Lnk is below.
Loan Specialist
https://www.usajobs.gov/job/725698700
The position closes May 28, 2023.
