legal - request for proposals

Details

The Hopi Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) is accepting proposals for a multi- year engagement from qualified and responsible independent Certified Public Accountants to perform annual financial and compliance audits for the purpose of expressing an opinion on financial statements.

The multi-year engagement shall cover 2022-2024 with annual audit to cover calendar year January 1 to December 31 for each year. The audit shall be conducted in accordance with standards applicable to financial audits contained in the U.S. Generally Accepted Auditing Standards, Government Accounting Standards Board and the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

The Hopi Education Endowment Fund is a non –profit, tribal government organization qualified under section 7871(a) of the Internal Revenue Code, located on the Hopi Reservation in NE Arizona.

All proposals must include at minimum: a breakdown of all costs associated with compiling and completing each annual audit, limited to 20 pages and identify in-person or remote work.

Completed and sealed bid proposals must be received by the HEEF or postmarked by 5:00 P.M. Friday, September 2, 2022. Contact: Oneita Tootsie, Finance Manager, at (928) 734-2275 or at [email protected].