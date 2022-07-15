legal - request for proposals

- Details
The Hopi Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) is accepting proposals for a multi- year engagement from qualified and responsible independent Certified Public Accountants to perform annual financial and compliance audits for the purpose of expressing an opinion on financial statements.
The multi-year engagement shall cover 2022-2024 with annual audit to cover calendar year January 1 to December 31 for each year. The audit shall be conducted in accordance with standards applicable to financial audits contained in the U.S. Generally Accepted Auditing Standards, Government Accounting Standards Board and the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
The Hopi Education Endowment Fund is a non –profit, tribal government organization qualified under section 7871(a) of the Internal Revenue Code, located on the Hopi Reservation in NE Arizona.
All proposals must include at minimum: a breakdown of all costs associated with compiling and completing each annual audit, limited to 20 pages and identify in-person or remote work.
Completed and sealed bid proposals must be received by the HEEF or postmarked by 5:00 P.M. Friday, September 2, 2022. Contact: Oneita Tootsie, Finance Manager, at (928) 734-2275 or at [email protected].
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.