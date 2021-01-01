Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest: Senior Vice President of Education

Details

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest is looking for a Senior Vice President of Education.

Reports to: President / CEO

Department: Education

Location: St. Paul MN

FTE Status: 1.0

Salary: $85,000 - $110,000, incentive compensation additional, other benefits listed below

Relocation Assistance Available

ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF THE UPPER MIDWEST (JAUM)

We are the passionate people who seek to educate and inspire young people to succeed in a global economy. JAUM supports JA operations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin. JAUM reaches students in relevant, hands-on learning experiences that teach young people to manage their money, plan for their economic future, run their own businesses, and develop readiness for careers or college.

JAUM associates are known for their passion for the JA mission bringing together business and education to work with students in kindergarten through high school empowering them to own their economic success. Members of the JAUM team interact with community leaders who support JAUM with their time, treasure, and talent. JAUM offers a collaborative, inclusive work environment and the opportunity to impact the lives of young people in our community. JAUM is committed to hiring a diverse and multicultural staff and encourage applicants from under-represented backgrounds.

The Senior Vice President of Education is a member of the executive leadership team and works closely with the President and other senior leaders to develop and implement the organization’s long-term strategies around program growth and learning outcomes. Primary responsibilities include leading the teams supporting program delivery, volunteer engagement and partnership development in Minnesota and North Dakota. The position provides oversight of financially solvent operations, program adherence to models and quality outcomes, and strategic execution of established goals. The position is also the liaison to the Board Education Committee as well as the District Board Committee.

The ideal candidate will be a results-oriented leader that builds and empowers teams. We are looking for an innovative problem solver, an expert at building and navigating complex relationships and a partnership builder and that is committed to equity in education and keeps students at the center of their work.

PRIMARY DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES:

Program Delivery and Expansion:

Build and execute annual plan to impact students with JA programming across JAUM’s three-state footprint, striking balance between depth and scale to meet the needs of our community, partners, and students.

Deliver impactful experiential learning experiences to youth at onsite JAUM learning labs, in-classroom programs, and with community partners.

Build and strengthen relationships with superintendents, key administrators, and community leaders to ensure active and effective partnerships for JA in the education community.

Demonstrate commitment to evaluations of program outcomes.

Ensure that all reports and data comply with JA program implementation standards and meet all reporting deadlines.

Develop and manage budgets for all program-related activities.

Supervise volunteer/teacher recruitment and recognition programs to ensure strong training, support, and retention.

Work with JA USA staff to ensure strong partnership between our office and our national organization.

Serve as liaison to Board’s education committee.

Operations Management:

Oversee staff working in Minnesota and North Dakota communities to ensure Junior Achievement’s success across the organization’s geography.

In partnership with CEO and Vice President of Development, support district communities in board and fund development, marketing, communication, and events.

Serve as liaison to Board’s district committee.

Revenue Generation:

Work with CEO to strategically pursue opportunities to grow funding and partnerships specifically supporting key education initiatives.

Support VP of Capstone in securing earned revenue through program participation in learning labs and summer camps.

Direct and manage the program, engagement, and district staff to include the effective recruiting, selection, training, development, and performance management that results in a diverse, empowered, and successful team.

Communicate with entire organization on program and education topics.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Combination of ten or more years of education and experience with direct program experience including staff management experience.

Strong communications skills including external presentations to large groups.

Computer literate, especially with Microsoft Office Suite

Able to manage multiple priorities and high-level relationships

Be a goal driven self-starter who enjoys providing exceptional customer-focused service and building mutually beneficial networks of supporters

Demonstrated organizational and planning experience

Experience in creating and managing a budget

Committee and board meeting leadership

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: The physical demands described below are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to: sit, walk, occasionally required to reach with hands and arms, continually required to talk or hear, occasionally required to bend, lift, or climb, frequently required to lift and carry light weights (25-50 pounds), and specific vision abilities include: close vision, distance vision, and ability to adjust or focus.

BACKGROUND CHECK: This position is subject to the successful completion of a background check /verification of educational credentials contained in resume.

This position description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee occupying this position. This document does not create an employment contract implied or otherwise, other than an “at-will” relationship. JAUM is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the bases of race, gender, handicap, age, religion, sexual orientation, or national or ethnic origin.

BENEFITS AVAILABLE, subject to meeting eligibility requirements:

Employer paid: Employee Group Life Insurance 11 Holidays Office Breaks at fiscal year end and calendar year end 401k Contribution Short-term Disability Insurance Paid Time Off

Employer / Employee paid: Health and Dental insurance through Health Partners Cell phone / internet reimbursement

Available to purchase by Employee: Supplemental Life Insurance Spousal and Dependent Life Insurance Long-term Disability Insurance Flexible Spending Accounts Dependent Care Reimbursement

