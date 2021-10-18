Job Posting: Indigenous Editorial Intern - RedPoint Media

Details

Avenue magazine is seeking an editorial intern for a six-month term from October 18, 2021 to April 18, 2021. This position will be funded by the Alberta Magazine Publishers Association's Indigenous Internship Program. This full-time contract position in our Calgary office is an opportunity to work with an award-winning publication, gain invaluable experience in the magazine industry, expand your network of contacts and develop your skills through on-the-job training.

RedPoint Media Group Inc., Avenue’s parent company, is an award-winning publishing house and content-driven marketing studio in Calgary. You’ll be joining the team that creates our in-house brand Avenue Calgary, an award-winning city lifestyle magazine. Our company also creates custom publications for clients including the Calgary Foundation, the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Stollery Hospital Foundation.

RedPoint seeks out the best and brightest talent in the industry, and as a RedPoint employee, you’ll play a vital role in shaping our company’s future.

RedPoint is committed to creating an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. In your cover letter please note the skills, experience and attributes you have that will help us in those efforts. We will be happy to work with applicants requesting accommodations at any stage of the hiring process.

Please only apply if you self-identify as Indigenous, according to the following guidelines. The term Indigenous is referenced in the legal definition provided in Section 35(2) of the Canadian Constitution, which defines Indigenous (Aboriginal) peoples as Indian (First Nations), Métis, and Inuit. Interns will be asked to self-identify as Indigenous, First Nations, Métis or Inuit.

our opportunity

This full-time contract position in our Calgary office is an opportunity to work with an award-winning publication. The salary is based on a 40-hour work week at minimum wage, and you will be paid semi-monthly on the 15th and the last day of the month. Please note that working from home, or a hybrid of working from home and in the office may be required.

This is an opportunity to:

Write, research, fact-check and interview, while ensuring the accuracy and quality for which Avenue magazine and its digital brand extensions are known.

Create content for digital products, including social media, newsletters and web.

Take part in Avenue’s editorial processes from start to finish, including participating in story-idea meetings, learning about scheduling for both print and online publications and be a valued member of a magazine editorial team.

Perform various administrative tasks, such as picking up items for photo shoots and providing general assistance to the editorial team.

Take on other duties as assigned.

our ideal candidate

As an intern for Avenue magazine, you are passionate about the people, cultures and lifestyles that define this city, and you are able to work in a team and across teams to produce a great product.

Your skills, knowledge and know-how include:

A strong interest in the field of writing and journalism.

Ability to write, edit and proofread effectively.

Great communication skills.

Very organized, with exceptional time-management skills.

Ability to learn computer programs and software quickly.

A strong work ethic.

In order to fit into our team and be a strong contributor to Avenue, you are:

Smart, professional and fun to work with.

Passionate about the quality of your work.

Interested in the direction of the city and excited about Avenue’s many topic areas including city life, profiles, arts & culture, events, dining, home decor, fashion, shopping, travel and the mountains.

A self-starter with a reputation for doing what you say you will do and getting things done on time.

Curious about the world around you with a way of looking at concepts, trends and ideas from new and unexpected angles.

Dedicated to improving quality and concerned about the details.

our RedPoint package

As a creative company, RedPoint provides a stimulating, supportive work environment with a vibrant atmosphere. We offer employees a flexible work schedule and competitive compensation. Employees are encouraged to give back to the community and the industry and to pursue their professional development.

This posting will be open until Friday, September 24, 2021. Applicants are asked to include three published articles, along with a cover letter and résumé.

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team. Only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted directly.

Please apply directly on our hiring website: RedPoint Media.