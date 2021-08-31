Job Posting: Graphic Design Intern - RedPoint Media

Details

RedPoint Media is seeking a Graphic Design Intern for a three-month term from June 1 to August 31. This full-time contract position in our Calgary office is an opportunity to work with an award-winning publication, gain invaluable experience in the magazine industry, expand your network of contacts and develop your skills through on-the job training.

RedPoint Media Group Inc. is an award-winning publishing house and content-driven marketing studio in Calgary. You’ll be joining the team that creates our in-house brand Avenue Calgary, an award-winning city lifestyle magazine. Our company also creates custom publications for clients including the Calgary Foundation, the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Stollery Hospital Foundation.

RedPoint seeks out the best and brightest talent in the industry, and as a RedPoint employee, you’ll play a vital role in shaping our company’s future.

our opportunity

This is an opportunity to:

Create page layouts and ads as assigned.

Use Adobe Photoshop to colour adjust or close crop images as required.

Print proofs or create PDFs and ensure they are delivered to the appropriate editors in a timely manner.

Generate print to web assets as needed.

Produce awards, plaques, posters, banners, invitations, web assets, programs and advertising material as needed.

Assist in producing Instagram pushes.

Photo research and sourcing.

Assist in arranging photo shoots in conjunction with the design director and staff photographer.

Participate in team meetings, including brainstorming.

Complete other duties as assigned.

our ideal candidate

As an intern for Avenue magazine, you are passionate about the people, cultures and lifestyles that define this city, and you are able to work in a team and across teams to produce a great product.

Your skills, knowledge and know-how:

You are a junior (entry-level) Production Designer hoping to build your skills and take on new challenges

You have strong Mac computer skills with a solid background in Adobe Creative Suite.

You are a team player with good communication and people skills.

You’re self-motivated, organized and a good problem-solver with demonstrated attention to detail.

You have a degree or are currently a student in graphic design from an accredited university or college or comparable work experience.

Photography skills would be an asset.

Experience with production for digital platforms would be an asset.

In order to fit into our team and be a strong contributor to Avenue, you are:

Smart, professional and a lot of fun to work with.

Passionate about the quality of your work.

Interested in the direction of the city and excited about Avenue’s many topic areas including city life, profiles, arts & culture, events, dining, home decor, fashion, shopping, travel and mountain life.

A self-starter with a reputation for doing what you say you will do and getting things done on time.

Curious about the world around you with a way of looking at concepts, trends and ideas from new and unexpected angles.

Dedicated to improving quality and concerned about the details.

our RedPoint package

As a creative company, RedPoint provides a stimulating, supportive work environment with a vibrant atmosphere. We offer employees a flexible work schedule and competitive compensation. Employees are encouraged to give back to the community and the industry and to pursue their professional development.

This posting will be open until April 25th, 2021. Applicants are asked to include a portfolio, along with a cover letter and résumé. RedPoint is committed to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace. In your cover letter please note the skills, experience and attributes you have that will help us in those efforts.

Applicants must enrolled in a post-secondary program at an accredited institution. Applicants must be under the age of thirty.

We thank all applicants for their interest in joining our team. Only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted directly.

Please apply using the following link: https://redpointmedia. bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id= 37&source=aWQ9MTM%3D