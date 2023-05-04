Job Posting: Executive Leadership

Details

The Western Organization of Resource Councils (WORC) seeks experienced leaders and candidates who are deeply committed to community organizing, building grassroots power in rural communities, and advancing economic, environmental, and social justice. We seek candidates who bring a deep understanding of and experience with member-led organizing, prioritize relationship-building and shared leadership, and have significant experience working within or leading networks, alliances, or coalitions. This leadership will be based in Billings, Montana.



About the Role

Ideal candidates have experience building grassroots power through member-led community organizing, the ability to develop strong relationships, the ability to think strategically, and substantial experience leading a mid-size organization, network, or coalition. We are also looking for dedication to and demonstrated skill in advancing justice and equity within multiracial and multiethnic organizations, a high degree of cultural awareness and emotional intelligence, and the ability to effectively navigate and challenge white supremacy, sexism, classism, and other systems of oppression.

Location & Compensation

The position is located in WORC’s Billings, Montana office. The position is full-time and will require some travel and flexibility, including several monthly evening calls or meetings and approximately 8-10 multi-day trips nationwide each year. Generally, we offer our staff the flexibility to work some of the time from home, balancing that with the cohesion that comes from working in the office. Compensation includes an annualized salary range of $90,000 - $120,000 as well as a generous benefits package.

See the full job announcement and application instructions at https://www.worc.org/who-we-are/career-opportunities/