Job posting - Indian Land Tenure Foundation

- Details
Announcement
Vice President
Indian Land Tenure Foundation
The Indian Land Tenure Foundation located in Little Canada, Minnesota is seeking a highly skilled and motivated individual, with experience in Indian land management and/or law to join a growing team of professional staff. As vice president, you will share management and oversight of program staff, demonstrating a commitment to excellence and the Foundation’s mission to recover land to Indian and Native ownership. Performance success in this position will be a continual progress toward the understanding of Indian Country and Native Alaska and providing team leadership to program staff.
Vice President Duties and Responsibilities
- Be an active learner about Indian land topics
- Support the President in carrying out all aspects of the Foundation’s management • Participate in the hiring and training of new team members
- Coordinate with various teams and stakeholders as required
- Oversee all program team operations, ensuring projects are completed on time and on budget • Be responsible for the overall successful operation of the team
- Manage a diverse, multi-disciplined team of professionals
- Set clear goals and objectives for the team
- Report directly to the President
- Delegate responsibilities to subordinates and provide guidance and direction • Evaluate subordinates, providing constructive feedback
- Contribute to the maximization of efficiency and productivity of ILTF
Vice President Requirements and Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in any related field; Advanced degree in related field is a plus • 7+ years of significant experience and management in Indian land; demonstrated progression in leadership or management experience is preferred
- Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal
- Team-player mindset and willingness to collaborate
- Willing to take responsibility and act independently when necessary
Location: Little Canada, MN
Compensation Range: $120,000 to $135,000 DOE plus exceptional benefits References will be required
Open until filled
Send resume’ or vitae to:
Indian Land Tenure Foundation
Attn: VP Search
151 East County Road B-2
Little Canada, MN 55117-1523
OR Email to:
