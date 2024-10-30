Interpreter of Native American History for New York State Parks

Details

POSITION: Interpreter of Native American History

AGENCY: Natural Heritage Trust

WORK LOCATION: NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; Bureau of Historic Sites, Peebles Island Resource Center, Cohoes, New York

REPORTS TO: Kjirsten Gustavson, Historic Preservation Programs Coordinator

WORK SCHEDULE: Full Time, 37.5 hours/week; Monday-Friday; must be able to work in the office

SALARY: $62,500

JOB SUMMARY:

The NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation serves as the steward of properties across the state that reflect the natural resources and social history of New York State and the nation. All of these properties are the original homeland of many Tribes and Nations who continue to share and preserve a rich cultural legacy here in New York and also beyond our state borders. Our goal is to help shape narratives with the support of visitors, partners, and community members that are inclusive, accurate, and treat the stories of all people with dignity. By seeking the direct input of Tribal representatives, the agency has worked to ensure that the perspectives of Indigenous peoples are included in our interpretation for a more truthful view of the past and present. The Interpreter of Native American History is intended as a liaison, historical interpreter, and guide during this process.

The Bureau of Historic Sites is seeking an Interpreter of Native American History to inform and assist with the development and incorporation of Indigenous stories into the interpretation of its thirty-five state historic sites and state parks with historic resources.

This interpretation may include, but is not limited to,

The development of exhibits, signage, and other written interpretive materials based on primary and secondary research and incorporating an Indigenous lens to promote accurate and sensitive story telling.

Advise Bureau of Historic Sites’s Interpretive Programs Fund and signage review programs for sensitive interpretation.

Consult as needed with official tribal representatives from the nations for whom New York is an ancestral home in order to meaningfully inform their representation at New York State Parks and Historic Sites.

Provide opportunities in historic sites for Indigenous communities to share their culture and history on their own terms.

Frequent in-state travel, as well as periodic nights and weekends.

The preferred candidate will have excellent communication, research, and writing skills as well as a strong background in Northeastern Native peoples and their histories. Experience working with Native People in a cultural organization or historic institution, public speaking, and working on some aspect of an interpretive product (educational tours, programs, signs or exhibits) is necessary. The candidate should also have close connections to contemporary Native culture and communities. Bachelor’s degree or higher in history, museum studies, anthropology or related field preferred.

TO APPLY: To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to Kjirsten Gustavson, [email protected] by November 8, 2024. Or visit https://www.naturalheritagetrust.org/employment for more information. Any hard copies should be mailed to:

Kjirsten Gustavson

Peebles Island Resource Center

PO Box 189

Waterford, New York 12188