Intern & Career Opportunities with First Peoples Fund

First Peoples Fund is Seeking Exceptional Individuals to Join Our Team.

First Peoples Fund is a national non-profit organization founded in 1995. Its mission is to honor and support the Collective Spirit® of First Peoples artists and culture bearers. Collective Spirit® manifests a self-awareness and sense of responsibility to sustain the cultural fabric of a community. Collective Spirit® moves each of us to stand up and make a difference, pass on ancestral knowledge and simply extend a hand of generosity. First Peoples Fund recognizes the power of art and culture to bring about positive change in Native communities, beginning with individual artists and their families.

Through grants and awards, FPF provides Native artists, culture bearers, and cultural practitioners with monetary support, networks, financial services and training to flourish as entrepreneurs and community leaders. Through community and youth development programs, First Peoples Fund supports the work of artists and culture bearers to teach cultural and entrepreneurial practices, deepen artistic and cultural identity and increase their access to financial resources.

Career Opportunities:

Intern - Research & Evaluation

This intern will have the opportunity to learn about and contribute to the fields of research and evaluation in the arts. As part of the internship, the selected candidate will assist in the analysis of program data and develop dashboards on Salesforce, which will help to showcase the impact of the programs on individuals and communities.

Associate - Advancement & Communications

This position reports to the Associate Director of Development and is responsible for the administrative and operational aspects of the department's activities. The role plays an important function by providing administrative, project coordination, and systems support to the Advancement & Communications team.

How to Apply:

Visit our website www.firstpeoplesfund.org/ careers to view detailed job descriptions and application instructions